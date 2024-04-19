DNG creates new Country Homes and Estates division

DNG Estate Agents has added a new Country Homes and Estates division to its operations to advise prospective buyers and vendors on country homes, farms and estates.

Led by DNG partner Gemma Lanigan, the division aims to combine local knowledge from agents across its 81 Irish offices with the firm’s national and international marketing and analytics expertise to create “a unique new offering”, it said.

DNG Country Homes and Estates is setting out to offer bespoke packages for those buying and selling, including advertisement of properties through their global affiliate, Hamptons Estate Agents, to garner potential interest from abroad.

“Ireland’s country homes market was worth an estimated €220 million in 2023 and is growing, with an increase of 42 per cent in the number of home sales in excess of €1 million outside Dublin since 2021,” DNG said.

“In 2023, 10 per cent of all visitors to DNG’s website were from overseas, generating in excess of 1.2 million hits on the site over the course of the year, with the vast majority of those visits from the UK and US, both of which are key markets for international buyers of country homes in Ireland.”

According to DNG, buyers with links to Ireland are looking for properties close to where they were from, or places with connections to their family heritage.

“We are hugely excited to create our new Country Homes and Estates division, especially at a time when demand for premium country homes is soaring,” Lanigan said.

Keith Lowe, DNG chief executive, added: “DNG has an unrivalled track record in managing the sales of some of Ireland’s most highly valued and sought-after properties. Those in the market, be it selling or buying, can trust in the knowledge and expertise of our agents, who will make the entire process a seamless experience.”