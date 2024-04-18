Sherry FitzGerald appoints Darren Chambers as residential director

Darren Chambers, a veteran in the property industry, has been appointed as residential director at Sherry FitzGerald.

Chambers brings three decades of experience to the role, and most recently held the position of director at Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. His new position will see him based at Sherry FitzGerald’s Dundrum branch, from where “he will play a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives and further enhancing Sherry FitzGerald’s market presence in the region”, the agency said.

With Lisney, Chambers worked on both the north and south side of Dublin, having managed its Howth Road office for 15 years prior to managing its Dundrum office when it opened in 2015.

Chambers holds a diploma in auctioneering and estate agency from the Dublin Institute of Technology and is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Commenting on the appointment, Marian Finnegan, Sherry FitzGerald managing director, said the team are “thrilled” to have Chambers join them.

“His outstanding reputation in the industry, coupled with his unparalleled expertise, make him an invaluable addition to our management team.

“Darren’s track record of success, particularly in business development and sales, aligns closely with our strategic objectives. We are confident that his appointment will not only strengthen our position in Dundrum and the surrounding areas, but also contribute significantly to our continued growth,” said Finnegan.

For his part, Chambers said he is delighted to be joining Sherry FitzGerald. “I am very much looking forward to working closely with Marian, Hilary Foley and the wider management group, whom I have always admired and respected for their progressive and professional approach,” he said.