What will €215,000 buy in France, Waterford, Sweden, the US, France and the Bahamas?

France: Chatel

Though not large at 30sq m, this one-bedroom apartment is located right in the centre of Chatel, which itself is part of the huge Portes du Soleil ski circuit. It is close to shopping, a swimming pool and the Super Chatel gondola, while also being close to the ski bus stop. It has communal parking, a cave for storage, and can sleep four in total, with the use of bunk beds.

Price €215,000

Agent alpine-property.com

Ireland: Waterford

Ireland: Waterford

Located in Blenheim Heights on the outskirts of Waterford city, this 60sq m two-bedroom gate house lies on a half-acre site, so has room to extend, subject to planning permission. Although it needs work, as the Ber is G, there are some lovely interior features such as a vaulted ceiling in the livingroom. The site itself is charming as it is surrounded by a mixture of evergreen and native trees.

READ MORE

Price €215,000

Agent purcellproperties.ie

United States: Chicago

United States: Chicago

Constructed in 1953, this three-bed, two-storey house is located at the Pill Hill neighbourhood in the Calumet Heights area, and extends to 126sq m. With polished hardwood flooring throughout the ground floor, the house has a large basement with a plethora of uses. There is also rear garden with a garage.

Price $230,000/€211,755

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Bahamas: Eleuthera

Bahamas: Eleuthera

Dating from the 1960s, this three-bedroom 223sq m house lies within lush gardens measuring 0.33 of an acre. There’s a colonial feel to the property, which would benefit from some upgrading. There is room to expand in a workshop with a bathroom to the rear. The property is half a mile from the popular Poponi Beach, and in the heart of Palmetto, where the airport is just a 20-minute drive away.

Price $250,000/€230,167

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

This charming two-bedroom cottage constructed in 1978 is outside Stromstad, les than three kilometres from a bathing area. It is near walking and cycling trails – as well as saltwater baths – and there’s also a 20sq m guest cottage (though not insulated for winter use), a playhouse and storage sheds in an easy-to-maintain garden.

Price SEK 2.35m/€209,032

Agent svenskfast.se