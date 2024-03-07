What will €495,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

Country

Address Aillemore, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Agent FM Auctioneers

This detached, architecturally designed house sits on a site with great coastal views close to sandy beaches – including two that are popular for surfing. The four-bedroom C1-rated property dates from 2007 and extends to 193sq m (2,080sq ft). It is being sold with its contents. It has a new wastewater treatment from 2022, and a remote-controlled heating system.

Plus Four-bedroom coastal home close to amenities

Minus Gardens would benefit from landscaping

27 Cruagh Avenue, Cruagh Manor, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Town

Address 27 Cruagh Avenue, Cruagh Manor, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Agent DNG

This three-bedroom C1-rated semidetached house overlooks an open green in a much-sought-after development close to the M50/M11. The house, an eight-minute walk from the Luas, is 92sq m and has a south-facing rear garden with an enclosed side entrance, providing lots of storage. There is also an attic accessed by an attic ladder.

Plus Convenient location and in good condition

Minus The third bedroom is a single