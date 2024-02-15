What will €550,000 buy in Connemara and Dublin?

Country

Address: Station House, Lissoughter, Recess, Co Galway

Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers

Standing on the shores of Glendollagh Lake, this former station house on the Galway-Clifden rail line dates from the 1800s. The protected structure – extending to a generous 468sq m – has eight bedrooms in total. It need of upgrading, it has lots of potential to become an idyllic lakeside retreat in the heart of Connemara.

Plus: Lovely lakeside period house

READ MORE

Minus: Needs upgrading – and building costs are high

2 St Mary’s Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Town

Address: 2 St Mary’s Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent: DNG

Dating from the 1920s, this three-bedroom house lies in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Rathfarnham village. Extending to 99sq m, and with a BER of C3, it retains lots of period features and has a southwest aspect to the rear. The property lies convenient to Dodder, St Enda’s and Marley Parks.

Plus: Turnkey condition

Minus: Parking is on-street