What will €550,000 buy in Connemara and Dublin?

Country
Address: Station House, Lissoughter, Recess, Co Galway
Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers
Standing on the shores of Glendollagh Lake, this former station house on the Galway-Clifden rail line dates from the 1800s. The protected structure – extending to a generous 468sq m – has eight bedrooms in total. It need of upgrading, it has lots of potential to become an idyllic lakeside retreat in the heart of Connemara.
Plus: Lovely lakeside period house
Minus: Needs upgrading – and building costs are high
Town
Address: 2 St Mary’s Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Agent: DNG
Dating from the 1920s, this three-bedroom house lies in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Rathfarnham village. Extending to 99sq m, and with a BER of C3, it retains lots of period features and has a southwest aspect to the rear. The property lies convenient to Dodder, St Enda’s and Marley Parks.
Plus: Turnkey condition
Minus: Parking is on-street