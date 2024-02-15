Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wexford and Meath

Houses in Terenure, Smithfield, Dundrum, Bunclody and Navan

179 Fortfield Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Thu Feb 15 2024 - 05:30

179 Fortfield Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€1.275m, Sherry FitzGerald

Semidetached five bedroom house extending to 213sq m (2,293sq ft). Overlooking Terenure College, the property occupies a corner site which has a large southwest-facing rear garden with potential to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

184 The New Hardwicke, Smithfield, Dublin 7

184 The New Hardwicke, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€275,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

One-bedroom apartment extending to 46sq m (465sq ft). Located between the red and green Luas lines, with Smithfield on the doorstep, the unit dating from 2001 also has the option of a secure parking space. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

14 Clonard Park, Dundrum, Dublin 16

14 Clonard Park, Dundrum, Dublin 16

€695,000, Beirne & Wise

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 118sq m (1,270sq ft). Dating from the 1970s, the property has a garage, off-street parking to the front and a rear garden with a southwesterly aspect that offers room to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

Cromogue, Bunclody, Co Wexford

Cromogue, Bunclody, Co Wexford

€425,000, Quinn Property

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 260sq m (2,799sq ft). Situated on a one-acre site of well-maintained gardens, the property, constructed in 2005, has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and a large detached garage. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at quinnproperty.ie

93 Athlumney Castle, Navan, Co Meath

93 Athlumney Castle, Navan, Co Meath

€330,000, Smith Harrington Auctioneers

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property, which was constructed in 2000, has a south-facing rear garden and is being sold semi-furnished. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at smithharrington.ie

