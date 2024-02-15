Beautifully reimagined Milltown four-bed for €1.45m

Address : 8 Palmerston Grove, Milltown, Dublin 6 Price : €1,450,000 Agent : DNG

If you’re going to go to the trouble and expense of renovating your house, you may as well do it right, and the owners of number 8 Palmerston Grove definitely got it right. They extended and refurbished this four-bedroom detached house in 2020, enlisting architect David Flynn to create a contemporary extension to the back and add some neat design touches throughout.

There are strategic skylights and high windows to keep natural light pouring in, there are high-spec Carlson windows to the front and the back, and there is a large open kitchen/dining/livingroom with sliding doors to the private back garden. It also features a designer kitchen with an island and integrated appliances, and there are four decent-sized bedrooms and the main bedroom is en suite.

Not only is this a beautifully reimagined home, it is also in an ideal location, in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Milltown Road, just a short walk from Donnybrook and Ranelagh, and with easy access to the main transport routes. Palmerston Grove offers a slice of tranquillity while staying within easy reach of bustling Dublin 6 and the city centre. Number 8 extends to 188 sq m (2,023 sq ft) with a B2 Ber energy rating, and is for sale through DNG seeking €1.45 million.

The long entrance hallway is flanked by a large livingroom on one side, with bespoke shelving and storage units and a large fireplace with a bright sandstone surround, and by a front study on the other. This is nicely suited for a home office or a playroom – or both, judging from its current set-up. Fresh wooden flooring gives an undertone of luxury. Under the stairs is a guest bathroom and across from the stairs is a generous cloakroom/storage room, with handy built-in shelves for shoes, bags and hurling helmets.

The highlight is the open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, which has all the hallmarks of quality design and finish. The fittings and surfaces are done in bright, clean white, along with white marble-effect floor tiling, and flashes of black and light oak provide a superb contrast. The large sliding doors to the back garden are framed in dark grey/black, and the chairs are black. Oak slats add a decorative edge, and the light fitting over the island is a combination of dark metal and light wood. It all ties in nicely, making this a wonderful space for the family throughout the day. A large high-level window on the west side of the room ensures natural light to the early evening, and underfloor heating keeps the space cosy through the winter.

Kitchen appliances include an enormous Gaggenau fridge and a large freezer unit below, and a Gaggenau dishwasher. The lounge area has bespoke shelving and a wall-mounted fireplace. Off the kitchen is a generous utility room that has ample storage space and is plumbed for a washing machine. Upstairs there is a good, wide landing opening to four bedrooms and the family bathroom. Three of these are generous double bedrooms while the fourth is a slightly smaller double. The main bedroom looks out to the front and has a fully tiled en suite. The family bathroom is a good size and is also fully tiled, with a separate bath and walk-in shower. All the bedrooms have light, luxurious carpeting.

The private back garden has been tastefully landscaped and faces the southeast, guaranteeing lots of morning and early afternoon sun. There’s a patio area laid in flagstones for outdoor dining, and when you look back at the house, you can see the kitchen extension in its full architectural glory. The property looks great and functions well.

The large driveway to the front will accommodate two cars, and though the neighbourhood is nice and peaceful, you don’t have far to go to be immersed in the shopping, socialising and school-going life in D6.