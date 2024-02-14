Renovated Crumlin three-bed with cool Scandi-style kitchen for €595,000

Address : 29 Sundrive Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12 Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The current owners of this house bought it in 2014 when a friend in the cul-de-sac alerted them to the fact that number 29 Sundrive Park had hit the market. It was in poor condition, having not been lived in for a while, so it wasn’t until Valentine’s Day, 2016, after a labour-of-love renovation that the owners first moved in.

The property was gutted, rewired, replumbed and replastered and a cool Scandi-style kitchen was installed in a bright north-facing extension to the rear. Under the guidance of Andrew Brady of ABGC Architecture & Design, a mahogany-framed bifolding window was installed above the countertop effortlessly allowing the outdoors in, as well as French doors out to the back garden.

Light floods the space with rectangular rooflights overhead accented by ash beams. Every surface was considered including exposed cement-effect blocks in the dining area and above the white subway-tile splashback in the kitchen. Instead of putting a dining space in the adjoining family room, Brady convinced the owners to have the dining space towards the rear to make the most of the light; a built-in mahogany bench ties into the scheme, providing seating at the dining table. The kitchen features matt-white handleless units and a central island with a blue finish under chic triple pendant lights.

There is also a built-in utility cupboard, to keep the washer, dryer and associated accoutrements out of sight, and a guest loo off the hallway.

The back garden is low maintenance, laid primarily with artificial grass with an abundance of plants around the perimeter and built-in wooden benches in one corner. A gate allows for rear access to the property.

The family room is used as a music/playroom, allowing the owners to keep an eye on children from the kitchen; as a versatile space it could be used as a study, home office or added living area. It opens on to the livingroom to the front of the ground floor through double doors, which you could leave open as you please, or close off for some peace and quiet.

The picture rail in the livingroom was a feature of the 1930s home that was retained during the refurbishment, and bay windows were installed to the front of the home in a nod to the original. The entire ground floor has underfloor heating and durable engineered wooden floors.

Upstairs there are two doubles and a single bedroom, all of which feature original wooden floors that have since been sanded and varnished. The principal bedroom to the front features ample built-in wardrobes and a mosaic tile feature where the fireplace would once have been. The main bathroom has a bath and features hexagonal marble-effect tiles in a neutral sand shade.

With an address in Crumlin, the property is within walking distance of the amenities of Harold’s Cross and Kimmage, with regular bus routes into Dublin city centre.

The owners have decided to move for more space as their children are getting bigger but are resigned to the fact that they may have to renovate again to create a space as special as their kitchen at 29 Sundrive Park. Extending to 92sq m (990sq ft) with a C1 Ber, this turnkey terraced three-bed is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €595,000.