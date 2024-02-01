Beshoff family’s waterside gem in Sutton for €1.75m

Address : Croxteth, 43 Strand Road, Sutton, Dublin 13 Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

It may be a month into the new year, but this beautiful pile at 43 Strand Road in Sutton, Dublin 13, is already a contender to be my favourite house of the year.

The protected structure, known as Croxteth – which is a suburb in Liverpool – dates from 1895. The two-storey, four-bay property, which has a 46sq m (500sq ft) dormer attic in addition to its generous 260sq m (2,800sq ft), is distinctive, with decorative barge boards and elaborate window mouldings. According to its appraisal on Fingal County Council’s entry for the Record of Protected Structures, “its flamboyant detailing has Indian accents with the ogee headed arches to the veranda”, adding that its eclectic detailing makes it of “special architectural interest”.

Its architect appears lost to history as the usual channels of research run dry on provenance, but the Indian connection could well be related to the fact that its original resident was a Dutch sea captain, according to the owners, so there could be links to the Dutch East Indies and the East India Trading Company. The fact it was a sea captain makes a lot of sense when you view any of the rooms to the front of this elaborate Victorian gem. In fact its position is one of the prime spots in Dublin if you enjoy sunsets, due to its superb orientation. On aerial photographs you can see how it is angled to maximise the expanse of views and aspect over Dublin Bay.

Hallway

Reception room

The three reception rooms all face the sea, with the drawing room having a superb bay window

View of Dublin Bay

Kitchen

It is owned by the Beshoff family, who are selling their home after parents Anthony and Kathleen (nee Emmett) died in 2007 and 2021 respectively. “They bought it in 1978 for £9,600,″ recalls son John, who resided here with his brothers “watching the best sunsets in Dublin”.

His grandfather, a young Ukrainian sailor named Ivan Beshoff, was an engineer on the Russian battleship Potemkin, part of the imperial tsarist fleet, which he joined in 1905. He made his escape when its crew mutinied, and traversed land and sea, ending up in Dublin in 1913.

By 1939 he had established Beshoff Bros fish and chip shops in the city, and lived to 104.

Three generations later, the family now has four fish and chip outlets throughout the capital, now run by Richard and John Beshoff after the expansion by their parents: in Howth, Clontarf, Malahide and on Mespil Road.

The house now needs new custodians and a facelift. While parts – such as the kitchen – are outdated, its period details are spectacular, and something you don’t see often. Coving is very elaborate, architraves are deep, while delicate stained glass behind the ogee arches casts beautiful light into the rooms.

Bedroom

Garden

Location, location, location

And light is what it’s all about. Aspect on this side of the city is better in terms of sunshine and sunsets, as it faces southwest and this house was constructed to maximise this. The three reception rooms all face the sea, with the drawing room having a superb bay window. It’s a similar case for bedrooms upstairs; where three of the four bedrooms face the sea – as does the dressing room for the main, which itself has stunning glazing in its bay window.

Then there’s all the extra space in the attic area, which has wonderful angular ceilings and walls. You can imagine kids having a ball up there.

The fact the house sits on a considerable half-acre site adds to its allure. Some will rave about development potential due to its size and rear vehicular access – which there certainly is, subject to planning permission – but it’s a place that could really be transformed into a magical garden to do justice to its home out front. You could also add on a much larger kitchen as there’s so much space to play with.

Another reason to fall for this house: you can be in the sea in five minutes, whatever way you turn at the gate, with a lovely sandy beach just opposite, a dinghy club down the road and one the best spots for kitesurfing in the city on your doorstep. Parents can keep an eye on the kids from the long veranda out front, where Kathleen Beshoff had her morning tea.

Croxteth lies on a remote enough area on the tombolo that links Howth Head with the mainland (Howth was once an island) and it’s the road least travelled in the area, and for commuters, it’s just 25 minutes’ drive from Dublin Airport.

It’s a smashing house if you love the sea, with the added bonus of magical sunsets.