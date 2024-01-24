Pristine fully furnished four-bed in heart of Ranelagh for €1.5m

Modern development takes from the architecture of the streets around it while incorporating new twists

Address : 11 Annesley Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Seabren Developments were determined from the outset to create something different with Annesley Gardens in Ranelagh. The development of 20 terraced houses, built in 2022, takes from the architecture of the streets around it while incorporating new twists, such as tall chimney lights.

Architects Metropolitan Workshop wanted each house to have its own distinctive features while also integrating the new development with the historical streets around it. These homes are unique in terms of their space, flow and light. Agent Mullery O’Gara is now bringing number 11 Annesley Gardens – a four-bed, three-bath property with an A2 Ber – to the market, seeking €1.5 million.

The midterrace house has an area of 157sq m (168 sq ft) and has lain empty since the current owners bought it as an investment property in 2022, so it is in perfect, pristine condition, and all the furniture and fittings are included in the sale. The bespoke, specially crafted furniture comes from Renaissance Design Studio.

Entrance hall

Living area with curved, ribbed wooden wall

Dining area

Kitchen with ribbed oak units and Calacatta splashback

There is a high-end-hotel feel throughout the property and the interiors are certainly graceful and stylish. A generous hallway has both a storage closet and a guest WC as well as the first hint of the house’s design credentials: a curved stairwell with solid-oak treads. To the right of the hall and overlooking the front street is the kitchen, with oak floors and a feature ribbed wooden wall.

It’s a large, open space, efficiently designed with handcrafted oak units running the length of a wall, topped with Calacatta marble worktops and splashback. The appliances are all Miele and the Quooker tap providing constant boiling water is in an antiqued brass finish. There is abundant space here for the addition of an island or for the creation of a bespoke seating area with benches.

Double ribbed doors pass through a vestibule with storage on one side and a utility housing a washing machine and dryer on the other. The sittingroom spans the width of the house and double sliding doors overlook the back garden. The living area is elegant, with hardwood floors and underfloor heating, curved walls and more of the ribbed wooden panelling.

Dual-aspect principal bedroom

Double bedroom with doors on to terrace

Bedroom/study

Principal bedroom en suite

Three of the bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor, two of the bedrooms are fine doubles with extensive fitted wardrobes. The third bedroom is laid out as a home office and has a glazed window for privacy. This room is dual aspect with another window overlooking the first-floor balcony, a wide, walled space that would make a super city terrace garden filled with plants and some seating.

Another flight of steps leads to the principal suite on the first floor; it is dual aspect with two windows and an en suite with the same striking Calacatta marble and brass burnished fittings used in the other bathrooms, amping up the elegance and style.

Garden with access to lane

The garden is as well designed as the rest of the property, mostly paved with a small rectangle of artificial grass and two birch trees. The walls are a mix of warm red brick and panelled fencing while the old wall of the lane is still intact, with a steel door leading out to it.

Annesley Gardens is in the heart of Ranelagh with the Luas stop at Beechwood just a two-minute walk away, while Morton’s deli and the high-end shops and cafes of Dunville Avenue are right around the corner.