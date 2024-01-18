Rathgar three-bed in walk-in condition by the Dodder for €575,000

Address : 57 Orwell Gardens, Rathgar, Dublin 14 Price : €575,000 Agent : DNG

Orwell Gardens in Rathgar is a lovely, quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to the river Dodder and Dartry Park. The area has steadily become occupied by young families since the current owners bought number 57 in 2015, they say, and they have now decided to put their much-loved home on the market as their own family is growing.

Although there’s a comfortable suburban feel to the area, it is well-connected, with a bus from the top of the road that takes you into the city in about 30 minutes and Milltown green line Luas stop within walking distance.

Number 57 Orwell Gardens, a midterrace home extending to 70sq m (753sq ft) with three bedrooms and a lovely back garden, is on the market through DNG, seeking €575,000. The Ber is a rather low E1, which prospective buyers may look to improve.

The front yard has loose stones for off-street parking, while the property’s facade features white-framed double-glazed windows and a grey front door.

The owners put dark laminate wood flooring down on the ground floor when they first moved in and swapped the beige walls throughout for fresh white and varying shades of blue. As well as general upkeep, they had a new kitchen fitted and a new bathroom installed in 2018.

A living room sits to the front of the ground floor with the chimney breast painted a deep blue and built-in shelving. Down the hall is the kitchen, which is partly partitioned from the dining room, which has an original cast-iron fireplace, also present in the living room and two of the bedrooms, and French doors out to the back garden.

The kitchen has been given a gorgeous, fresh upgrade with white units, semi-solid wood countertops, diamond-patterned tiling underfoot, floating wooden shelving and a pop of teal on the wall. It gets light from a glazed back door to the rear.

The washing machine and dryer are stored in a block-built shed in the back garden for convenience. The back garden is very pretty, featuring a patio and lawn bordered by plum, apple and pear trees, and a second paved seating area at the back of the garden to catch the sun.

Upstairs the bathroom is modern and low-maintenance with a grey tiling and a bath/shower. The main bedroom sits to the rear of the first floor painted in a relaxing shade of blue, with trees by the Dodder out the window. A second double and a spacious single bedroom complete the first floor, while the attic above is floored for storage.

This property is likely to suit a family, a couple or an individual looking to set down roots in this sought-after location.