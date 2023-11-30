What will €1.25m buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country

Address Tower Hill House, Rockshire Road, Ferrybank, Waterford

Agent Remax Property Specialists

This Ber-exempt pile, perched on an elevated site with super views of the North Quays, the river Suir and Waterford city, this Ber-exempt pile has four bedrooms, five reception rooms, along with a kitchen, utility room and a wine cellar. Extending to 451sq m, there is also a detached garage and two stables. It lies on a nine acre site, which, due to its location, may have development potential – subject to planning permission.

Plus Period pile on large site with development potential

READ MORE

Minus Some rooms require upgrading

Town

Town

Address 250 The Alder, Trimblestown, Goatstown Road, Dublin 14

Agent Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

This brand new 114sq m three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse is the last release in the Sorohan-built development. The unit, which is serviced by a lift, has a south-facing balcony, lots of glazing, a bespoke kitchen and comes fully furnished to a high standard. With a B2 Ber, it has two secure parking spaces and a spacious underground storage unit.

Plus Spacious secure apartment, ideal for downsizers

Minus Morning traffic to the city centre can be congested – but the Luas is a 12-minute walk away, and the bus stop is outside the development