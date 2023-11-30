Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Kildare and Meath

2 St Mary’s Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
€550,000, DNG
Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 99sq m. The property, which dates from the 1920s, has a southwesterly aspect to the rear, retains original features and has been recently upgraded. It has easy access to the city and the M50. Ber C3.
On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
2A Brackenbush Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
€675,000, Auctioneera
Detached three-bedroom house extending to 111sq m. The property, lying on a large site, has a spacious rear garden with development potential, subject to planning permission. It also has a conservatory and garden shed. Ber D2
On view Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie
Apartment 117, Block A, Hampton Lodge, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€395,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 72sq m. The unit, which has a private balcony and a study, has secure underground parking and is conveniently located between Drumcondra and Whitehall, so has easy access to the city and Dublin Airport. Ber C2
On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
21 Lower Courtyard, Headfort Demesne, Kells, Co Meath
€385,000, Lydon Farrell Property
Three-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 125sq m. The property, in need of renovation, is just over a kilometre from Kells beside a championship golf course and has a private garden to the rear. Ber D1.
On view Strictly by appointment at lydonfarrellproperty.ie
44 Parsons Hall, Maynooth, Co Kildare
€825,000, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty
Detached five-bedroom house extending to 208sq m. The property, dating from 1998, occupies one of the larger sites in the development, has a southwesterly aspect and landscaped gardens. Ber C2.
On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie