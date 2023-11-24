What will €449,500 buy in Thailand, Romania, Spain, France and Longford?

This four-bedroom house is a stone’s throw from Sai Noi beach and all its associated hostelries

Thailand: Hua Hin

Extending to 450sq m, this four-bedroom house is a stone’s throw from Sai Noi beach and all its associated hostelries. Set over two floors, the property is surrounded by tropical planting, has contemporary interiors with wooden floors and a large balcony overlooking the swimming pool and gardens. Price: 16.9m Thai Bhat/€439,658. Agent: lazudi.com

Ireland: Longford: With three reception rooms, it has been extended and lies in a mature development at the edge of the town

Ireland: Longford

Located in the Woodlands development in Abbeycartron, this four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 287sq m. With three reception rooms, it has been extended and lies in a mature development at the edge of the town. As it occupies a corner site, it has a large garden with a wooden garden room and its energy rating is C1. Price: €449,500. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

Romania: Olteni: This neoclassical-style building was designed in 1926 by architect Ion Cernescu

Romania: Olteni

Said to be one of the most impressive buildings in the town, this neoclassical-style building was designed in 1926 by architect Ion Cernescu. Set over three floors and with four bedrooms, it has also been used as a bank and a museum. It is a listed building due to its historical and architectural importance. Price: €450,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Morzine: It was constructed in 2018 with well-designed living spaces in a block of 12 units. Photograph: Antoine Berger

France: Morzine

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m and has an 8sq m terrace. Constructed in 2018, with well-designed living spaces in a block of 12 units, the property is 750m from the centre of Morzine. Communal facilities include a park and green space, and the building is 2.2km from the Spa des Dromonts and 800m from the Super Morzine cable car. Price: £385,625/€440,797. Agent: skiingproperty.com

READ MORE

Spain: Seville: Extending to 150sq m, there is also a garage and a large swimming pool with shaded terraces

Spain: Seville

Located 15 minutes outside Seville, this three-bedroom house has a tower with commanding views of the entire city. Extending to 150sq m, there is also a garage and a large swimming pool with shaded terraces. Part of the gardens have old buildings which could be converted into further accommodation. The property has a tourist licence and can be rented on a temporary basis so offers income potential. Price: €450,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com