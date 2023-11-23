Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Roscommon and Kerry

This Rathgar property has a floored attic, which is currently used as an extra bedroom

6 Coulson Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€700,000, Quillsen

This two-bedroom midterrace house extends to 101sq m. The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Rathgar Avenue, has two sheds and room to extend in the rear garden (which has pedestrian access), subject to planning permission. It also has a floored attic, currently used as an additional bedroom. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

This Rathfarnham home is in a quiet enclave

4 Dodder Road Lower, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€375,000, DNG

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 52sq m. The property, which has double-glazed windows throughout, is tucked away in a quiet enclave, and has a communal space to the front and a private garden to the rear. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This Donnycarney home boasts great transport links

3 Clancarthy Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 5

€425,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom midterrace house extends to 66sq m. The property, located just off the Malahide Road, has an A-rated gas boiler, a Shomera garden room and is close to excellent transport links. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

This Roscommon property has mountain and river views

Bellanacarrow House, Athleague, Co Roscommon

€495,000, Connaughton Auctioneers

This detached six-bedroom house extends to 420sq m. The architecturally designed property lies on a 1.2-acre site with views of the river Suck and surrounding mountains. Set behind electric gates, it has four reception rooms, a central vacuum system and a garage/home office. Ber B1

On View: Strictly by appointment at connaughtonauctioneers.ie

This Kenmare home is being sold fully furnished

8 Pairc Clonee, Glanerought, Kenmare, Co Kerry

€280,000, Sherry FitzGerald Daly

This semidetached three-bedroom bungalow extends to 88sq m. Constructed in 2006, the property, within walking distance to Kenmare, has a courtyard with a south-easterly aspect and is being sold fully furnished. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie