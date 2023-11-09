Sizeable luxury home in one of Galway’s most desirable suburbs for €2.5m

Address : 15 Lioscarrig, Threadneedle Road, Salthill, Co Galway Price : €2,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Tucked away off Threadneedle Road in Salthill is Lioscarrig, a quiet cul-de-sac of fine homes at one of Galway’s most desirable addresses.

Located a short stroll from the prom, the seaside walkway loved by both Galwegians and visitors alike offering swims year round at Blackrock, local amenities also include golf, tennis and horse riding.

Constructed in 2007, the considerable 535sq m (5,759sq ft) house was designed by Galway-based architect Sean Dockry with a nod to American architecture and originally had an American style-porch, which has since been changed to its current form with three stone pillars.

It was designed to catch the path of the sun and as the rear enjoys a southerly aspect, light comes flooding through full sheets of glazing to the rear.

It was purchased by current owners at the bottom of the market, in 2012 for €1.4 million according to the Property Price Register. This impeccable high-end home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.5 million.

Details such as reclaimed limestone from an old RIC barracks in Co Clare used to clad the house, and old pillars framing the electric cast-iron gates are an indication of the level of thought that went into the property.

A feature echoing its American design is a sunken livingroom that overlooks a sunny rear patio. It’s really the hub of the house and is warmed by a huge marble gas fire, with semi-solid maple flooring. From here there is a sliding patio door to a sunken terrace.

In addition, the property has three further reception rooms: a sittingroom, a day room and a formal diningroom that is accessed from both the eat-in kitchen by Calwood Design, and a hallway so generous it would happily accommodate a céili. Also on this level are a fine-sized utility room, an office and a garage.

Five spacious bedrooms lie on the first floor, all of which are en suite and the principal bedroom would give any five-star hotel suite a run for its money. Besides the privacy, location and light, it was one of the things that current owners fell for when they first came to view the property. Besides a generous high-end solid-wood dressingroom, it has an equally spacious bathroom with Villeroy and Boch fittings.

Up another flight of stairs leads to a games room currently laid out with table tennis and foosball tables. An adjacent room offers lots of storage, and both rooms have a multitude of uses.

Its Ber is B3, a good reading given its age, size and the fact it has an open fireplace. It also is an indication of the levels of insulation in the house, which also has smart audio, sound and heating, controlled remotely by Control 4 technology.

Outside the family engaged landscaper Martin Brady of Digby Brady to soften the house against its limestone facade. To the rear Brady dropped the level to match the sunken livingroom inside, so now there’s a seamless divide between the two spaces. Smart lighting was designed and installed by Martin O’Neill Electrical, so now the gardens are illuminated at night with careful up lighting.

It’s a fine house, suitable for entertaining on a grand scale, and the family have enjoyed many a race week with 15 or 16 staying over. As their children and indeed new grandchild now live in London, they are moving for family reasons and will miss their home and neighbours.