Hard work produces effortless design at Dundrum terrace for €525,000

Deciding to move closer to the city to cut their commute from Kildare town, the current owners of this two-bedroom midterrace home in Dundrum were steered by their budget and landed on their feet in this well-located home. Number 10 Millmount Terrace, extending to 81sq m (868sq ft), required a complete renovation and a kitchen extension when they bought it in 2016, for €300,000 according to the Property Price Register. They have given it a stunning makeover to create a bright, well-laid-out home, now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €525,000.
There had been a makeshift extension with a corrugated iron roof to the rear of the property, which the enterprising owners had to tear down themselves – as no builder would agree to take on the hassle due to the lack of a rear access point – and carry the debris through the house, filling a total of 12 skips. They erected a new rear extension in its place with high ceilings to accommodate a sleek galley kitchen and a dining area, opening on to the west-facing back garden which gets afternoon and evening sun.
The kitchen is bright, featuring white handleless units with laminate wood-effect countertops. All appliances are neatly integrated, including a large fridge-freezer and a Fisher & Paykel double-drawer dishwasher. The shower room is off the kitchen with blue-patterned tiles underfoot and white metro tiles on the walls. There is also a small utility space to keep the washing machine out of sight.
Walking through the kitchen, you arrive at the dining area which is a lovely bright space with recessed lighting in the ceiling, benefiting from views incorporating the landscaped back garden and mature trees beyond.
The owners had a wall knocked between two reception rooms to the front of the house to create one cohesive living space, with fresh white walls and laminate oak-effect floors.
The stairs are made from pine with a glass stair rail, allowing light to flow freely. The main bedroom is to the front of the house and had previously been laid out as a small double and a very small single. It features an original cast-iron fireplace. The second double to the rear is also a good size and features a matching fireplace.
The house was well insulated and triple-glazed windows were installed, boosting the Ber to C3. It could be improved to a B, one of the owners says, by sealing the fireplaces and installing a thermostat.
There is unrestricted parking directly across the road and the property is equidistant from the Windy Arbour and Milltown Luas green-line stops, both a 10-minute walk away. It is a 20-minute walk from University College Dublin’s main campus at Belfield, with Rathmines, Clonskeagh and Milltown all within close range.