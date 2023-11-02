Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Waterford

This Rathmines home is close to a host of amenities

14 Fortescue Lane, Off Mount Pleasant Ave, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€645,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom midterrace townhouse extends to 75sq m (807sq ft). With a light-filled contemporary interior, the property set over two levels has parking for one car behind electric roller gates and is close to the canal, Ranelagh, Rathmines and a host of amenities. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

This Kilternan property is at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains

49 Bishops Gate, Kilternan, Dublin 18

€595,000, DNG

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 117sq m (1,259sq ft). Located at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, the property has a converted attic with a further 25sq m of floor space. Close to the villages of Kilternan, Stepaside and Enniskerry, it is serviced by a number of buses to the city centre. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This Mount Street apartment boasts three terraces

Apartment 27, 18-21 Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2

€1.6m, Knight Frank

This two-bedroom penthouse apartment extends to 181sq m (1,948sq ft). Originally a three-bed, the unit designed by Tyndall Architects has the bonus of three good-sized terraces and benefits from a lift. Adjacent to Merrion Square, it has underground parking and communal gardens. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

This family home in Waterford is close to the Waterford-Dungarvan greenway

25 Bowefield, Gracedieu, Waterford

€385,000, Liberty Blue

This detached five-bedroom house extends to 157sq m (1,690 sq ft). Set over three floors, the property has views of the river Suir and is situated close to the Waterford Greenway. It has a large raised deck to the rear, adjacent to a lawn with a shed. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie

This Barton Drive home has potential for expansion

98 Barton Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€595,000, DNG

This semidetached three-bedroom house extends to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). The property lies at the end of a cul-de-sac in a mature development close to a large green space. In need of upgrading, it has potential for extension in the rear garden, subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie