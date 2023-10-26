Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Donegal

36 Hampton Court, St Helen’s Wood, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€1.495m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 226sq m (2,433sq ft). The double-fronted property, which has a southwest-facing back garden, lies in a mature cul-de-sac close to all amenities and Blackrock Village. Ber D1

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Rathgar

Halrose, 5 Orwell Walk, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€795,000, Beirne & Wise

READ MORE

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 135sq m (1,453sq ft). Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the 1940s property has an adjacent garage and lovely views over the river Dodder, which runs across the road. There is room to extend subject to planning permission. Ber G.

On view Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: Alex Urdaneta

Kingston House, 64 Patrick Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€895,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Double-fronted semidetached period house extending to 213sq m (2,293sq ft). Currently laid out as a commercial unit, planning permission granted in November 2020 allows for the use of this property to be changed to residential, and for it to be converted to a five-bedroom with extensions to the rear increasing its area to 261sq m. Ber D1.

On view Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Terenure

12 Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€545,000, DNG

Semidetached three-bedroom dormer bungalow extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft). The property has a separate garage, which could be converted, and room to extend in the rear or side gardens subject to planning permission. Ber E2.

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Mintiagh's Lodge

Mintiagh’s Lodge, Drumfries, Co Donegal

€750,000, Rainey Estate Agents

Detached four/five-bedroom Georgian hunting lodge extending to 404sq m (4,349sq ft). The property, dating from 1820, lies on six acres of gardens and retains many period features. It has several outbuildings with potential for conversion, subject to planning permission. Ber exempt.

On view Strictly by appointment at raineyproperty.ie