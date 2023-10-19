Small and beautiful Rialto redbrick for €395,000

Address : 22 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8 Price : €395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom terraced redbrick comes to the market having been extremely well looked after by its owner, who has lived there for more than 50 years. Likely to appeal to prospective buyers are the property’s period features, such as its wooden floors, original doors, and the cast-iron fireplaces that adorn the livingroom and both bedrooms.

The property is well-located on Reuben Street in Rialto, a few metres up from the well-established community garden at Flanagan’s Fields, where locals grow fruit, vegetables and flowers. It is also just a four-minute walk from the Fatima stop on the Luas red line, which takes 11 minutes to reach Jervis shopping centre in the city centre. It’s also a short stroll from the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Rialto village.

There is a small yard to the front, a lovely spot for potted plants to provide a welcome. The front door is painted an inviting greyish blue. Inside there are two reception rooms on the right off the hall. The owner knocked through so there is a flow between both rooms; he even kept the original bricks to hand out to whoever needed them for their own building projects.

It is used as a living area to the front and a dining area to the rear, with a glass-panel door out to the back garden. The living area is heated by a wood-burning stove with an attractive cut-stone brick surround, housed beneath the stunning, and big, original cast-iron fireplace.

The back garden is really lovely, laid out in a patio and loose stone with climbing shrubs on the wall and flowers planted around the perimeter. It’s also a generous size for a city home.

The galley kitchen, which has wooden units, is at the end of the hall. A prospective owner may look to have the room extended to the side, subject to planning permission, if they require more space. However, the room is functional and a few pops of colour and perhaps new tiles on the wall would give it a new lease of life on a budget. The same can be said for the shower room located on the return.

Two generous-sized doubles sit on the first floor, benefiting from wooden floors and cast-iron fireplaces. The main bedroom extends to the width of the front of the house, offering plenty of space for built-in wardrobes, and even an en suite, if a prospective owners wanted to add one.

This charming home is in great condition and offers a lot of potential for a prospective buyer. Extending to 87sq m (936sq ft) with a D1 Ber, it is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €395,000.