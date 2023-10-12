New homes at Tandy’s Lane in Adamstown from €520,000

Address : The Blossoms at Tandy's Lane, Adamstown, Lucan, Co. Dublin Price : €520,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

View this property on MyHome.ie

A new phase of Quintain’s Tandy’s Lane development, the Blossoms, has been released to the market in Adamstown, with the launch of 19 houses last weekend, selling through Savills New Homes. A mixture of three- and four-bed semidetached, midterrace and end-of-terrace homes, The Blossoms is an extension of the popular Tandy’s Lane scheme, which comprised 246 houses. This new phase consists of a further 171 homes.

The three-bedroom homes in this initial release range from 106sq m (1,140 sq ft) to 146sq m (1,571sq ft) with prices starting from €520,000 for the three-bed semidetached homes. There are also two four-bed semidetached homes available with sizes from 154sq m (1,658 sq ft) and prices from €600,000.

One of the three-bedroom units, the Aster, with an area of 119sq m (1,280 sq ft) and priced at €540,000, has a study to the rear on the ground floor, behind the kitchen. It’s interesting to see how developers are carving out space to incorporate now vital working-from-home areas; elsewhere in the development some of the houses have a niche for a desk on the landing.

With the three-storey four-bed units, Mola architectural practice sought to bring something fresh to the new homes market. On the first floor, as well as a study, there is another living space or lounge, a bedroom with an en suite and, on the second floor, three more bedrooms, one of which is en suite, so the four-beds come with four bathrooms too. Having two livingrooms is also likely to prove popular with prospective buyers.

READ MORE

Entrance hallway

Livingroom

Dining area

The overall fit-out and spec of the homes on offer is excellent, with larger windows than normal and great thought having gone into maximising space and light. Ceiling heights of 2.7m on the ground floors add to this, and all homes are painted in a neutral palette throughout. Kitchens are by BeSpace, with Calacatta quartz stone countertops, Shaker-style cabinets and decent-sized utility rooms. Appliances such as an oven, induction hob, extractor fan, integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher will be included for buyers who sign a contract to purchase within 28 days.

Wardrobes in the bedrooms are also by BeSpace and bathrooms come fully fitted with quality sanitary ware, and tiled. Bathrooms have heated towel rails, and there are three bathrooms in the three beds, with a WC downstairs, and the main bathroom and and en suite upstairs.

The homes are A2-rated and come with air-to-water heat systems for heat and hot water.

Lounge

Principal bedroom

Second bedroom

The location of the Blossoms scheme is convenient, across the road from the 19 acres of Tandy’s Lane park with its two playgrounds and open spaces and a parlour park. There’s a linear park in the development and nearby are football, GAA and hockey clubs, as well as the Hermitage and Lucan golf clubs.

A 10-minute walk from the train station at Adamstown with direct connections to Heuston, the scheme is about a 30-minute drive from the city centre and 25 minutes to the airport via the M50. There’s plenty of retail in Lucan, with a shopping centre five minutes’ drive away plus the new Crossings centre with Tesco and Aldi as anchor tenants. Along with the current crop of primary schools, two new schools are scheduled to open in the coming years and for second level there are St Joseph’s College, three community schools and Coláiste Cois Life.