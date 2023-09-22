What will €950,000 buy in France, Malta, the UAE, Finland and Donegal?

Ireland: Donegal

With two beaches accessed from 34 hectares (85 acres) of land at Lower Cruit, this offering has a four-bedroom farmhouse, which could do with upgrading as the Ber is G. It also has two derelict cottages, but it will be the site with waterfront access and road frontage in a super location bordered by the Cruit Island Golf Club that will be of particular interest. Price: €950,000. Agent: savills.ie

Malta: Vittoriosa

Located in the Grand Harbour, this stunning converted townhouse has two bedrooms and dates all the way back to the 1600s. Listed as a heritage building, it has been completely restored and lies over four floors. Having the benefit of a lift, the top floor opens out on to a superb terrace with a hot tub and views to the city and sea. Price: €990,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Lembeye

Located 45 minutes from Pau, this offering on 7.5 hectares (18.5 acres) has a lovely six-bedroom manor house extending to 400sq m (4,306sq ft). With views to the surrounding vineyards, the property – now fully restored – has an underground cellar, a pool and a large number of outbuildings. Both the coast and skiing are under a two-hour drive away. Price: €950,000. Agent: myfrenchproperty.com

United Arab Emirates: Dubai

This one-bedroom apartment lies in Palm Beach in Jumeirah. Extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft), the unit is on the 42nd floor in a complex of 60, with views to the Palm and Dubai Eye. It has access to a private man-made beach, outdoor pool and boat jetty. The location of the 1,265 units is on the world’s largest man-made island spanning 78km of waterfront properties on the Dubai coastline. Price: AED3.7m/€943,780. Agent: knightfrank.ae

Finland: Helsinki

Extending to 78sq m, this one-bedroom apartment is located on Tähtitorninkatu – one of the most sought-after streets in the Finnish capital. Dating from 1911, the unit is on the top floor and boasts tall ceilings and period details. Large windows flood the apartment with light and allow views to the sea and local parks. The centre of Helsinki is a five-minute walk away. Price: €949,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com