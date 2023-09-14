Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Donegal

8 Brambledown, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

€875,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 204sq m (2,196sq ft). The property, which is in excellent order, is laid out over three floors, has an air-to-water heat pump, new decking in the rear garden and is within a development of 11 houses constructed in 2016. Ber A2

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

86 Harold's Cross Cottages

86 Harold's Cross Cottages, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6

€295,000, DNG

One-bedroom mid-terrace cottage of 35sq m (377sq ft). The property, which has double-glazed windows and a south-facing garden patio, is in a quiet cul-de-sac off the Grand Canal and is in excellent order. Ber G.

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

28 Elton Court

28 Elton Court, Sandycove, Co Dublin

€795,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bedroom mid-terrace town house of 123sq m (1,324sq ft). The property, off Castlepark Road in a Sohohan-built development, has a west-facing rear garden in one of south Dublin’s most desirable villages. Ber C2.

On view Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Hillcrest, Co Donegal

Hillcrest, Roshine, Burtonport, Co Donegal

€189,950, Campbells Auctioneers

Detached three-bedroom cottage of 80sq m (861sq ft) on more than three acres with bucolic views. The property has a substantial outbuilding with a multitude of uses. The house is convenient to Burtonport and close to a number of amenities. Ber G.

On view Strictly by appointment at campbells.ie

11 David Road, Drumcondra

11 David Road, Whitworth Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€545,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Four-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft). Dating from 1903, the Edwardian redbrick house retains many of its period details, has rear lane access, a large garage and is within walking distance of Drumcondra Dart station. Ber F.

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie