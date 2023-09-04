Four under €325,000: homes in Dublin, Meath, Limerick and Waterford

4 Benmadigan Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12

This 78sq m (840sq m) two/three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with fresh interiors in Drimnagh, Dublin 12. It is in a convenient location, a four-minute walk from the Goldenbridge redline Luas stop, from where you can reach Abbey Street in the city centre in 17 minutes.

The property is bright with neutral-coloured walls and laminate-wood floors throughout. On the ground floor, the livingroom opens into the eat-in kitchen at the back of the house. There is also a second reception room to the front of the house which could be used as a third bedroom or a TV room. There are two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The back garden is well-maintained, replete with plants and flowers, and there is a garden room which is used as an office. This move-in-ready property with a C3 Ber is on the market through DNG, seeking €325,000.

18 Heritage Avenue, Rochford Manor, Trim, Co Meath

18 Heritage Avenue, Rochford Manor, Trim, Co Meath: property extends to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) with a B3 Ber.

This four-bedroom midterrace property has come to the market in Trim, Co Meath, seeking €320,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Royal. Although the carpeting and fittings are a little drab, everything is in good, functional condition and a new owner could move in and work on modernising the place as they go.

The property extends to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) with a B3 Ber. The kitchen is to the front of the ground floor with a big kitchen diner to the rear, as well as a WC and a utility room. There are four bedrooms upstairs – the main is en suite – along with the main bathroom.

This home is a short walk from Trim town centre and the Slí na Sláinte walking route along the river Boyne.

2 Saint Joseph’s Terrace, Saint Joseph Street, Limerick City

2 Saint Joseph’s Terrace, Saint Joseph Street, Limerick City: extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft) with a D2 Ber.

This four-bedroom town house in Limerick city sits over three floors with contemporary interiors. Extending to 115sq m (1,237sq ft) with a D2 Ber, it is just a short stroll from the city’s amenities and the People’s Park.

2 Saint Joseph’s Terrace: living and diningrooms open on to each other through a ceiling arch, with wooden herringbone floors underfoot.

The home offers pops of colour and design flourishes throughout, from the black-and-white hallway tiles to the green walls of the living and diningroom. The rooms open on to each other through a ceiling arch, with wooden herringbone floors underfoot. The kitchen lies to the rear of the house, along with a utility room and an inner courtyard. There is also a WC under the stairs.

Two double bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor, as is a rooftop garden which has faux grass and is framed by boxed planting. The third double bedroom – complete with a walk-in wardrobe – along with another bathroom and a small single bedroom, used as an office, complete the second floor. This charming property is on the market through Rooney Auctioneers, seeking €320,000.

1 Meadow Road, Riverview, Waterford City

1 Meadow Road, Riverview, Waterford City: property extends to 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with a C1 Ber.

This three-bed detached house is in contemporary, turnkey condition, a 15-minute drive from Waterford city centre. The property, which extends to 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with a C1 Ber, occupies a corner site off Dunmore Road.

The property has laminate-wood flooring, updated interior doors and double-glazed windows throughout. The bright livingroom is cordoned off from the spacious kitchen/diningroom by a partition wall which houses a wood-burning stove. There is also a second reception room on the ground floor, which could double as a guest bedroom, a TV room or an office, as well as a WC and a utility room.

There are three bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. The back garden is a good size with a lawn and a rear patio. This property is on the market through Palmer Auctioneers, seeking €325,000.