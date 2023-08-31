New homes and apartments in Newbridge close to the rolling plains of the Curragh from €265,000

Address : Curragh Farm, Ballymany, Newbridge, Co Kildare Price : €265,000 AMV Agent : Savills (New Homes)

View this property on MyHome.ie

A new phase of the Curragh Farm development by Anthony Neville homes in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is set to be launched by Savills estate agents on September 2nd, with 27 houses going to market.

The latest release is set to include: seven one-bed apartments (57 sq m-59 sq m) from €265,000; three two-bed terraced houses (89 sq m-90 sq m) from €360,000; 15 three-bed semidetached units midterrace and end-of terrace-units (109 sq m-108 sq m) from €415,000; and two four-bed semidetached units (133 sq m) from €490,000.

Curragh Farm will eventually extend from the Ballymany road to the Standhouse road offering a second entrance that will allow residents to bypass the main street’s notorious traffic.

It is located on the opposite end of the town from secondary schools, such as Newbridge College, the Holy Family and the Patrician Secondary School, and student’s may be better off cycling for now to avoid rush hour. The location is great for commuters to Dublin as it’s only minutes from the M7 interchange at the Curragh.

READ MORE

Hallway

Living room

Kitchen

The new phase is to the back of the development on the Ballymany road and beside the Keadeen Hotel. The houses are impressive with attractive exteriors, a mixture of buttery render and redbrick. All homes also have an A2 Ber.

Judging from the show houses – two three-beds and one four-bed unit – it’s clear that thought has gone into the design, by architectural firm K Design Studio, to maximise the sense of space.

Oak battens form the banister of the stairs in one house, another has a metal handrail, while a third has a glass banister. The guest WCs are roomier than normal and storage space has been carved out under the stairwell.

The sittingrooms are a good size and well lit, and the kitchens have units that reach ceiling height, with touch-press cabinets. The streamlining and sleek design makes an average sized kitchen more spacious, and this extra cabinetry extends to the utility where even the boiler is surrounded by fitted units.

Bedroom

En suite

Small bedroom

On the ground floor the heating is underfloor, meaning an absence of radiators which contributes to the clean lines of the interiors.

Upstairs all bedrooms are fitted with wardrobes and these, like the kitchens, are by Cawleys and the thoughtful design is evident with clever niches and extra drawers. In the bathrooms in some of the three-bed houses there is no shower, so owners will have to add that themselves. Smart, contemporary under-sink units comes as standard and there’s an allowance for bathroom tiling and flooring.

Newbridge has plenty to offer with a good quantity of schools, but finding places could be a problem. Nearby golfing options include the Royal Curragh and Cill Dara clubs.

There are strong GAA clubs in the town and surrounding areas and the Curragh racecourse is on the doorstep. The major benefit of this location, though, is its proximity to the rolling acres of the Curragh plains, perfect for long hikes or short rambles.