Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

New homes on the market in Cloyne, Donaghmede, Blackrock, Knocklyon and Ringsend

15 The Willows, Grattan Wood, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Aug 31 2023 - 05:38

15 The Willows, Grattan Wood, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

€275,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 65 sq m (700 sq ft). Set on the third floor (with a lift) within a gated development, it has a south-facing balcony with views of Howth Head and is within walking distance to the Dart station. Ber B3.

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Saleen

Saleen, Cloyne, Co Cork

€195,000, Cronin Wall Properties

READ MORE

Three-bedroom midterrace cottage extending to 63 sq m (678 sq ft). The location is much sought after due its proximity to beaches and scenic walks in east Cork. The property has a large rear garden with a shed. Ber E1.

On View: Strictly by appointment at croninwall.com

Blackrock

19 Brooklawn Wood, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€545,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bed midterrace house extending to 80 sq m (861 sq ft). The property has a long, private rear garden with mature planting around the perimeter and is within walking distance of Blackrock and Monkstown villages. Ber B2.

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Knocklyon

11 Woodstown Way, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 101 sq m (1,087 sq ft). The property, located in a tree lined cul-de-sac, has a landscaped south-facing rear garden with off-street parking for two cars. Ber C3.

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ringsend

17 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€350,000, Young’s Estate Agent

Two-bedroom cottage extending to 50 sq m (538 sq ft). The property, dating from the 1890s, has a west-facing back garden and is located close to Ringsend Park, Sandymount Strand and the Aviva Stadium. Ber F.

On View: Strictly by appointment at youngs.ie

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

LATEST STORIES