Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

15 The Willows, Grattan Wood, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

€275,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 65 sq m (700 sq ft). Set on the third floor (with a lift) within a gated development, it has a south-facing balcony with views of Howth Head and is within walking distance to the Dart station. Ber B3.

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Saleen

Saleen, Cloyne, Co Cork

€195,000, Cronin Wall Properties

READ MORE

Three-bedroom midterrace cottage extending to 63 sq m (678 sq ft). The location is much sought after due its proximity to beaches and scenic walks in east Cork. The property has a large rear garden with a shed. Ber E1.

On View: Strictly by appointment at croninwall.com

Blackrock

19 Brooklawn Wood, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€545,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bed midterrace house extending to 80 sq m (861 sq ft). The property has a long, private rear garden with mature planting around the perimeter and is within walking distance of Blackrock and Monkstown villages. Ber B2.

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Knocklyon

11 Woodstown Way, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 101 sq m (1,087 sq ft). The property, located in a tree lined cul-de-sac, has a landscaped south-facing rear garden with off-street parking for two cars. Ber C3.

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ringsend

17 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€350,000, Young’s Estate Agent

Two-bedroom cottage extending to 50 sq m (538 sq ft). The property, dating from the 1890s, has a west-facing back garden and is located close to Ringsend Park, Sandymount Strand and the Aviva Stadium. Ber F.

On View: Strictly by appointment at youngs.ie