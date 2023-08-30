New homes near Liffey Valley on market from €425,000

Address : Parkleigh, Seven Mills, Clonburris, Dublin 22 Price : €425,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Cairn’s Parkleigh scheme, the first tranche of a huge new development of 5,000 new homes at Seven Mills in Dublin 22, is set to go to market this weekend. The aim is to develop Seven Mills as a self-contained community with 180,000sq ft of retail space and 225 acres of parks planned to complement the residential offering, according to the selling agent. The homes all have A2 Ber ratings, thus qualifying buyers for green mortgages with lower interest rates.

With a total of 50 homes set to be released through Hooke & MacDonald, the offering of three-bedroom homes ranging from 107sq m (1,155sq ft) to 109sq m (1,177sq ft) includes: midterrace units from €425,000, end-of-terrace units from €435,000 and semidetached units from €445,000. The four-bed semidetached units, extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), are priced from €485,000.

First-time buyers interested in the scheme should note the price ceiling of properties for which they are eligible to avail of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme is €500,000, while it’s €475,000 for the First Home scheme in the south Dublin constituency.

Dining area

Kitchen

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Included in the price are kitchens by Nolan’s offering a mix of finishes for the units, an integrated dishwasher, a hob, a cooker and a fridge-freezer. Tiling, painted interiors and paved front driveways with electric car charging points also come as standard.

READ MORE

The bathrooms are fully tiled with heated towel rails, and the sanitary ware is sleek and contemporary. Shower enclosures are large, with high-pressure showers. The interior joinery is high quality with Shaker-style wardrobes fitted in the double bedrooms.

Storage has been carefully thought of, and along with a great understairs area that is wrapped into the utility, there is a separate closet in the hall, perfect for coats, sports gear and schoolbags. Both the sittingroom and the main bedroom, which comes with an en suite, have almost floor-to-ceiling picture windows that flood the rooms with light and add to the spacious, airy feel of the homes.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Double bedroom

En suite bathroom

Eight schools are planned to be built in the vicinity, according to the selling agent, and there is already a train station nearby at Fonthill and another at Kishogue is due to open at the end of the year. The development’s name comes from the history of seven mills being on the site, which runs beside the Grand Canal. There will be a 3.5km stretch of the canal running to the south of the site, with a path beside it for walking, running or cycling. The developer has planned an overall 12.5km of walking paths and cycling tracks on the site.

There is plenty to appeal to buyers here with the quick access to the city centre via the train as well as proximity to the Liffey Valley shopping centre and the M50 and N7 roads.