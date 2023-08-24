What will €475,000 buy in Tipperary and Dublin?

Country

Address: Ashbrook House, Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty

This four-bedroom property, extending to 280sq m (3,014sq ft) on 3.5 hectares of land, is in turnkey condition on the Offaly/Tipperary border, a 5-minute drive from the town of Roscrea. Built in 1830, the period property has been well-maintained by its current owners and features well-proportioned rooms including two reception rooms, one of which has a parquet floor. The Little River Brosna passes through the grounds, adding to the charming woodland setting.

Plus: Meandering river is a fabulous outdoor feature

Minus: F Ber will need to be addressed

Town

Address: 7 Dermot O’Hurley Avenue, Stella Gardens, Irishtown, Dublin 4

Agent: Allen & Jacobs

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace cottage, measuring 60sq m (646sq ft) with a C2 Ber, has been completely refurbished by its current owners and extended to the rear. The bright, crisp newly-fitted kitchen has navy wooden units with a central island/breakfast bar. The bathroom is also fresh with blue metro tiles on the walls, a shower and a free-standing bath. The main bedroom and the dining area of the kitchen/diner open on to the south-facing courtyard through glazed doors.

Plus: In an excellent location within walking distance of Ringsend and Sandymount

Minus: Space is limited with an area of 60sq m