Five homes on view this week in Dublin

40 Annadale Drive, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€525,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace property is in move-in condition but could benefit from an extension to the kitchen to the rear, subject to planning permission. There is plenty of scope for such works due to the expansive back garden. A new owner may also look to improve its low energy rating. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Glasnevin

63 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

€575,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This four-bedroom home with an attic conversion extends to 184sq m (1,981sq ft). It has a circa 65ft-long low-maintenance rear garden and is just a 12-minute drive from Dublin city centre. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Rathfarnham

25 Whitechurch Court, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€395,000, DNG

This refurbished three-bedroom terraced house is in turnkey condition with modern finishes throughout. Extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), it has an attic conversion and an attractive low-maintenance back garden. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Christchurch

131 Adelaide Square, Whitefriar Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom first-floor apartment extends to 72sq m in a city centre location. The property benefits from courtyard views, private parking and 24/7 security and a concierge service. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Goatstown

4 Belfield Downs, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€675,000, Lynam Auctioneers

This three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 88sq m (947sq ft) with a spacious back garden. It is in proximity to Dundrum Town Centre, several well-known schools and sport facilities. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie