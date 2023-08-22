Renovated Harold’s Cross two-bed by the Poddle for €425,000

Address : 6 Mount Argus Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W Price : €425,000 Agent : DNG

A cluster of cul de sacs, a park by the Poddle and a wide selection of shops: these amenities are, respectively, outside the door, around the corner and up the road from number 6 Mount Argus Avenue in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W.

At one end of a terrace of three, this two-bed house built in 1990 beside Mount Argus priory, just off Lower Kimmage Road, is ideally suited to a single person, a couple or a small family.

Renovated by the current owner when they bought it in January 2020 – for €316,500, according to the Property Price Register – the 63 sq m (678 sq ft) property is smartly presented with dark grey double-glazed windows, a freshly fitted bathroom and a crisp new kitchen made by Custom Tone Kitchens, based in nearby Crumlin.

Living space

Kitchen

New kitchen units

The front door opens into the open-plan living space, with a round dining table to the right and a long kitchen to the left. With wooden worktop and splashback, a low-profile black sink, and sleek dark grey cupboards concealing a slimline dishwasher and washing machine, the available space is put to good use. An inset stove to the right gives a cosy focus and beyond this is a built-in unit for books and the TV, with a wooden worktop providing a visual link to the kitchen. The Ber is C2.

This short terrace is back-to-back with another, so the house is single aspect; the couch is against the party wall, and the understairs storage space is accessed from here.

On the upstairs landing there is space for a chest of drawers across from the hot press, and access to the floored attic. There is a deep lightwell above the landing and another in the fully tiled family bathroom, which has an electric shower over the bath and a vanity unit with deep drawers.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

The two bedrooms look out to the little cul de sac to the front, which gets plenty of light despite its northerly aspect. Both are small doubles, and have built-in wardrobes.

Outside, past the grassy threshold and a shed to the side, the space to the front includes trees with swings attached. Grassy pockets are dotted through the estate, which is buffered from the main road by the lovely riverside Mount Argus park. There are good bus services close by, and a choice of schools and sports clubs in addition to the pitches, playground and velodrome in neighbouring Eamonn Ceannt park, on Sundrive Road.

Houses in the estate vary in size and style; number 6 Mount Argus Avenue is for sale through DNG with an asking price of €425,000.