London luxury at North Strand terrace for €525,000

The owners of this impeccably designed three-bedroom terrace have brought London style and sophistication to North Strand in Dublin. Its moody, dusky colour palette screams luxury and with the help of Ventura Design, the owners have created a restful, elegant, contemporary space. It was bought in 2021 for €467,500, according to the Property Price Register. The ground floor has since been refloored and refurbished and a fabulous bathroom has been installed on the first floor. The property is now on the market seeking €525,000 through DNG.

The property extends to 107sq m (1,152sq ft) with a Ber of C3. It is perched about midway on the row with an elevated rail line at the end of the road – the noise from which may be a deterrent for some but is par for the course for many city dwellers.

The cosy-feeling livingroom is at the front of the ground floor; it features a sash window, what is thought to be an original cast-iron fireplace, high ceilings and original ceiling cornicing. The walls are covered in a beige, textured wallpaper and a plush velvet sofa, ottoman and rug add to the sense of luxury.

The laminate wood-effect flooring continues into the central reception area, which also has an original fireplace at its centre. With rich dark-green walls, this area feels like a swanky lounge and is the perfect place to put on a record and enjoy a cocktail in style. Integrated shelving has been added on either side of the chimney breast and there is also a large storage cupboard, ideal for storing coats and shoes.

This room flows into the kitchen/diningroom, which has a glazed roof over the dining area, flooding it with light, and French doors out to the rear courtyard. The kitchen was also designed by Ventura, with sand-coloured handleless units and white quartz countertops. The hob has been integrated into the peninsula, allowing you to cook away while facing your dinner guests. A neat extractor fan is installed overhead. The fridge sits neatly into an alcove in the wall.

The southwest-facing courtyard is a good size for a city home and has a patio and a bed that could be brought to life with some plants.

Upstairs, no expense was spared on the contemporary bathroom. This is a long room with underfloor heating, a large navy vanity unit, marble-effect tiles and gold accents, and it boasts both a full-size bath and a shower with navy tiles in a herringbone pattern.

The main bedroom is to the rear of the first floor with an original fireplace, while a second double, also with a feature fireplace, and a single bedroom are to the front.

The owners, who are selling up to move back to London, say their favourite local spots are Da Mimmo’s Italian restaurant, just down the road, and Gaffney’s pub in Fairview. The house is a 15-minute walk from the IFSC and 20 minutes from O’Connell Street.