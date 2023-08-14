Four for €325,000 and under: homes in Tipperary, Wicklow, Kerry and Dublin

Ballinacourty, Aherlow, Co Tipperary

This three-bedroom detached property enjoys gorgeous view of the Galtee Mountains from the front of the house and from the large south-facing front garden. Extending to 178sq m (1,916sq ft) with a C3 Ber, the property has a livingroom and an open-plan kitchen-living-diningroom to the front, benefiting from the southerly aspect. The kitchen is a little dated but functional, and opens on to a large, paved patio area, ideal for entertaining.

Aerial view of the Ballinacourty property on its 0.66 of an acre site

The main bedroom to the front of the first floor also enjoys the wonderful views and replacing the grid windows with clear glass could really optimise the views and make the space feel more modern. This charming home, on 0.66 of an acre, is on the market through DNG Liam O’Grady, seeking €325,000.

Yellow Cottage, Knockanree Lower, Avoca, Co Wicklow

A storybook cottage in Avoca

This quaint three-bed cottage nestled in the greenery of the vale of Avoca looks like it fell straight out of a storybook. Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft) with a C3 Ber, it is accessed from stone steps leading into its entrance hall. A small livingroom sits to the front of the home with lovely countryside views, a solid-fuel stove and solid-oak flooring. The eat-in country-style kitchen is to the rear and features a half-door to access the garden.

The elevated back garden is breathtaking and extends to circa half an acre, replete with plants, trees and hedging. There are two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and the main bathroom is a generous size with a claw-foot bath. This charming home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly, seeking €325,000.

Hillcrest, Tonavane, Tralee, Co Kerry

This property is in showhouse condition with amazing uninterrupted views of the Slieve Mish mountains

Although it looks modest from the outside this two-bed/two-bath bungalow comes to the market in showhouse condition with amazing uninterrupted views of the Slieve Mish mountains from the ample back garden. The tranquil setting is also convenient, with the vibrant town of Tralee just minutes away by car.

A decked dining terrace provides the perfect spot from which to appreciate the view of the mountains

Extending to 129sq m (1,389sq ft) with a D1 Ber, the property has a spacious hallway, a good-sized livingroom with a bay window, and a contemporary eat-in kitchen with grey units and an island breakfast bar. The kitchen opens out on to a decked dining terrace through French doors; the perfect spot from which to appreciate the view of the mountains.

There are also two spacious double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, a main bathroom with two showers and a floored attic room, used as an office. This property is on the market through Gary O’Driscoll & Co, seeking €320,000.

28 Griffith Hall, Glandore Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

This Drumcondra apartment boasts a west-facing balcony overlooking the communal garden below

This two-bed, first-floor corner apartment comes to the market in an attractive development replete with plants and green spaces in Drumcondra. The property, extending to 63sq m (678sq ft) with a C2 Ber, is move-in ready and benefits from a west-facing balcony overlooking the communal garden below.

The kitchen-living-diningroom gets plenty of light as the entire rear wall is glass

The apartment consists of an open-plan kitchen-living-diningroom which gets plenty of light as the entire rear wall is glass, with French doors on to the long balcony. The kitchen has fresh white handleless units but the tiled floor could do with a refresh.

The shower room is also modern, having been remodelled in 2021, and the main double bedroom and a single bedroom complete the accommodation. This well-located home, with a secure designated parking space, is on the market through Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, seeking €325,000.