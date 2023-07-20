Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Monaghan and Galway

Homes for sale in Rathfarnham, Ardilea, Finglas, Castleshane and Clifden

The home in Castleshane, Co Monaghan boasts an annexe and a double garage

Thu Jul 20 2023 - 05:51

Corrawillan, Castleshane, Co Monaghan

€265,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 241sq m (2,594sq ft). Standing on a 1.1-acre site with bucolic views, the property has an attached annexe and a double garage. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Handel House apartment on Grange Road, Rathfarnham, has designated underground car parking

52 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€375,000, DNG

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 75sq m (807sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit, constructed in 2006, has designated underground car parking and no units above. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment dng.ie

This Stanford apartment in Dublin 14 comes with a large terrace

18 Stanford, Harlech Grove, Ardilea, Dublin 14

€435,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 67sq m (721sq ft). Situated on the first floor in a mature gated, private development between Foster’s Avenue and Roebuck Road, the unit has designated underground parking and a large terrace. D2

On View: Strictly by appointment lansdownepartnership.ie

This property in Dublin 11 has a south-facing balcony

57 Melville Drive, Cityside, Finglas, Dublin 11

€250,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Located on the first floor overlooking the central courtyard, the property has a south-facing balcony, a designated parking space and has new floors throughout. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment kbd.ie

This Galway home has uninterrupted views of Bunowen Bay

Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway

€575,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce

This detached three-bedroom house extends to 208sq m (2,244sq ft). The property, which has uninterrupted views of Bunowen Bay, is close to a number of sandy and coral beaches and is 20 minutes from both Clifden and Roundstone. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at odj.ie

