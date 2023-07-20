Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Monaghan and Galway

Corrawillan, Castleshane, Co Monaghan
€265,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This detached four-bedroom house extends to 241sq m (2,594sq ft). Standing on a 1.1-acre site with bucolic views, the property has an attached annexe and a double garage. Ber F
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
52 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
€375,000, DNG
This two-bedroom apartment extends to 75sq m (807sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit, constructed in 2006, has designated underground car parking and no units above. Ber B3
On View: Strictly by appointment dng.ie
18 Stanford, Harlech Grove, Ardilea, Dublin 14
€435,000, Lansdowne Partnership
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 67sq m (721sq ft). Situated on the first floor in a mature gated, private development between Foster’s Avenue and Roebuck Road, the unit has designated underground parking and a large terrace. D2
On View: Strictly by appointment lansdownepartnership.ie
57 Melville Drive, Cityside, Finglas, Dublin 11
€250,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Located on the first floor overlooking the central courtyard, the property has a south-facing balcony, a designated parking space and has new floors throughout. Ber B3
On View: Strictly by appointment kbd.ie
Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway
€575,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce
This detached three-bedroom house extends to 208sq m (2,244sq ft). The property, which has uninterrupted views of Bunowen Bay, is close to a number of sandy and coral beaches and is 20 minutes from both Clifden and Roundstone. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at odj.ie