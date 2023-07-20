Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Monaghan and Galway

The home in Castleshane, Co Monaghan boasts an annexe and a double garage

Corrawillan, Castleshane, Co Monaghan

€265,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 241sq m (2,594sq ft). Standing on a 1.1-acre site with bucolic views, the property has an attached annexe and a double garage. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Handel House apartment on Grange Road, Rathfarnham, has designated underground car parking

52 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€375,000, DNG

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 75sq m (807sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit, constructed in 2006, has designated underground car parking and no units above. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment dng.ie

This Stanford apartment in Dublin 14 comes with a large terrace

18 Stanford, Harlech Grove, Ardilea, Dublin 14

€435,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 67sq m (721sq ft). Situated on the first floor in a mature gated, private development between Foster’s Avenue and Roebuck Road, the unit has designated underground parking and a large terrace. D2

On View: Strictly by appointment lansdownepartnership.ie

This property in Dublin 11 has a south-facing balcony

57 Melville Drive, Cityside, Finglas, Dublin 11

€250,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). Located on the first floor overlooking the central courtyard, the property has a south-facing balcony, a designated parking space and has new floors throughout. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment kbd.ie

This Galway home has uninterrupted views of Bunowen Bay

Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway

€575,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce

This detached three-bedroom house extends to 208sq m (2,244sq ft). The property, which has uninterrupted views of Bunowen Bay, is close to a number of sandy and coral beaches and is 20 minutes from both Clifden and Roundstone. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at odj.ie