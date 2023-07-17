Four under €400,000: homes in Cork, Dublin, Waterford and Kildare

Swallow’s Nest, Raheen, Bantry, Co Cork: four-bedroom property, extending to 137sq m, has been fitted out to a stylish, modern standard.

Swallow’s Nest, Raheen, Bantry, Co Cork

This charming traditional farmhouse has been restored and extended to create a spacious home in a beautiful countryside setting, 4km from Bantry town in west Cork. When people dream of upping sticks and moving to the country, it is likely a property like this they imagine, with its blue half door, stone wall out front, landscaped gardens and beautiful views of greenery all around. It is just a 10-minute drive from Shanvallybeg beach for those who enjoy a swim, and Cork city is about an hour and 20 minutes away.

The four-bedroom property, extending to 137sq m (1,475sq ft), has been fitted out to a stylish, modern standard, but the E1 Ber may need to be addressed. The accommodation consists of a sitting/diningroom, kitchen/utility room and two bedrooms (one en suite) on the ground floor, while two double bedrooms and the main bathroom – with a beautiful white and teal scheme – are on the first floor. This lovely home in an idyllic setting is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, seeking €395,000.

1B Rathbourne Avenue, Ashtown, Dublin 15

1B Rathbourne Avenue, Ashtown, Dublin 15: two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in turnkey condition.

This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment, located in Ashtown, is in turnkey condition, just a five-minute walk from the train station and 20 minutes from the Phoenix Park. It is also a 20-minute drive from Dublin Airport.

The property has a modern fit-out throughout, with wood-effect laminate flooring and black-and-white tiles. The kitchen has sleek, white, high-gloss units, both bedrooms are doubles, and the main is en suite. French doors from the living/dining area lead on to a shared south-facing rear garden, while there is also a separate private terrace.

This apartment, with D1 Ber, is likely to suit someone looking for a low-maintenance home within short commuting distance of Dublin city centre. It is now on the market through Leonard Wilson Keenan, seeking €375,000.

Kilnacarriga, Lismore, Co Waterford

Kilnacarriga, Lismore, Co Waterford: property boasts pretty gardens with plenty of shrubs and raised flower beds.

This four-bedroom bungalow with an attractive stone facade comes to the market in the countryside – a 10-minute drive outside the heritage town of Lismore in Co Waterford. For those looking for outdoor space, the property stands on a healthy 0.67 acres, surrounded by fields and peace and quiet.

The spacious kitchen/living/diningroom is the heart of this home, with farmhouse features such as exposed beams and a Sorn range stove; it also has a vaulted ceiling, with skylights letting plenty of light in. A separate livingroom has solid wood floors, a large wood-burning stove and French doors opening out to the back garden.

All room are spacious, including the three bedrooms and the main bathroom which has a free-standing bath; there is also a separate shower room. The property boasts pretty gardens with plenty of shrubs and raised flower beds. Extending to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) with a C2 Ber, this house is selling through Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, seeking €399,000.

48 The Court, Ledwill Park, Kilcock, Co Kildare

48 The Court, Ledwill Park, Kilcock, Co Kildare: extending to 108sq m, the home has a familiar three-bed semi-D layout.

This A-rated semi-detached home built in 2019 has come to the market in Kilcock, Co Kildare, in turnkey condition. The recent build means the flooring and finishes throughout are fresh, and all it would take would be a lick of paint to make it your own.

Extending to 108sq m (1,162sq ft), the home has a familiar three-bed semi-D layout with a livingroom to the front of the ground floor, as well as a WC and utility, and a kitchen/diningroom to the rear opening on to the lawned back garden. There are two double bedrooms (the main is en suite), a single bedroom, and the main bathroom is upstairs.

Kilcock is a growing commuter town 4km west of Maynooth and a 40-minute train journey from Dublin’s Connolly station. Number 48 The Court is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €395,000.