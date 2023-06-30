Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Kildare and Cavan

10 Parklands Place, Maynooth, Co Kildare

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 210sq m (2,265sq ft). The double-fronted property, which occupies one of the larger sites in the development, has a study which could work as a fifth bedroom, and a large private rear garden. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

16 Woodfield, Scholarstown Road has room to extend to the side and rear

216 Woodfield, Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€525,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 95sq m (1,022sq ft). Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the house, constructed in 1997, has room to extend to the side and rear, subject to planning permission. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

97 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 is within walking distance to the city centre

97 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€375,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 85sq m (915sq ft). In need of upgrading, the property has an east-facing garden allowing morning sun, and is located within walking distance to the city centre. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

1 Riverside, Furnaceland boasts a large back garden with a lawn that runs down to the Blackwater river

1 Riverside, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

€199,000, REA Donohoe Spring

Detached four-bedroom house extends to 125sq m (1,345sq ft). The property, lying on a half-acre site, is a short walk to local amenities. Constructed in 2000, the property has a large back garden with a lawn that runs down to the Blackwater river. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at readonoheospring.ie

22 Rochestown Park, Dún Laoghaire has a 50ft-long front garden and a 60ft-long back garden

22 Rochestown Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€495,000, Tom O’Higgins Estate Agent

This semi-detached three-bedroom house extends to 82sq m (883sq ft). The property, in need of modernisation, has a 50ft-long front garden and a 60ft-long back garden in addition to a generous side access, so has room to expand subject to planning permission. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at tomohiggins.ie