Private beachside hideaway near Clifden for €2.8m

Address : Cois na Mara, Grallagh, Clifden, Co Galway Price : €2,800,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Located at the end of a private road with its own sandy beach lies Cois na Mara, a traditional bungalow constructed in 1993. It was expanded over the years and now stands at a substantial 343 sq m (3,697 sq ft). It operated as a guest house with restaurant – evident from its stainless-steel catering kitchen – in 1994-2000 then was rented out as a private holiday letting.

Living up to its translation of “beside the sea”, the eight-bedroom house has sumptuous views of Inishturk South, Turbot Island and Crow Island. Though these islands were inhabited in the past, today they are home to a handful of holiday homes. Also visible is Omey Island near Claddaghduff, which is accessible daily at low tide.

The property was constructed in 1993

It has views across to the islands

It has a boathouse which requires completion

Lying on 4.5 hectares (11 acres) above a pristine beach, the real selling point of this property is its privacy, vistas and waterside setting. Views from the principal bedroom and family room are outstanding, and the diningroom is triple aspect with wonderful maritime views. The property also has a small study, a detached garage with a freezer room and utility and a boathouse that requires completion.

New owners will want to update the house in places and the Ber of D1 will want to be addressed.

The property is located 10km from the Victorian-era town of Clifden – the so-called capital of Connemara – and 6km from Cleggan, the fishing village with restaurants and daily ferries to Inishbofin, while the village of Claddaghduff is less than 2km up the road.

The property is seeking €2.8 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, making it the most expensive house on the open market in Galway – city and county.

The property once operated as a restaurant and bed and breakfast

Living/family room

The dining room is triple aspect

The property has eight bedrooms

Joint agents Shane Heskin & Co and Sherry FitzGerald have listed Chestnut Lane in Dangan (2.5km from Galway City), a 600 sq m detached pile on 1.8 acres, seeking €2.3 million; O’Donnellan & Joyce are selling the 801 sq m Clarin House in Clarinbridge, which is listed at €2.25 million; and DNG has a 62-bedroom hotel in Oughterard at €2.4 million.

With demand for waterside properties still high after the Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of Cois na Mara will be a good litmus test of the appetite for waterside homes in Connemara. And here at the end of this secluded little road outside Clifden, privacy does not get much better.