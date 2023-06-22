Cool and contemporary urban living on Leeson Close for €1.7m

Address : 65 Leeson Close, Dublin 2 Price : €1,700,000 Agent : Knight Frank

It’s a bit of a squeeze to get your car down Leeson Close, a narrow cul-de-sac of mews houses in Dublin city centre. But don’t be deceived; number 65, near the end of the road, has more than enough space to allow for comfortable urban living. The former coach house extends to a generous 195sq m (2,099sq ft) over two storeys, and there’s even a private, secure garage in which to park your car, with an electric door and facility for an EV charging point.

A lot of thought has clearly been put into the refurbishment of number 65, from the luxurious interiors to the subway-style tiling in the three bathrooms, to the use of rooflights all around to bring daylight to every corner of the house.

Standing in the spacious entrance hall, your eye is drawn all the way along the length of the house, through the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area and out to the back patio and raised south-facing back garden. There’s a guest WC and shower room to the right, with a Velux window, and the design is tasteful and trendy, the black metal fittings nicely contrasting with the pure white subway tiles. The design is repeated in the main bathroom and main en suite upstairs, giving a cool cohesiveness throughout.

Hall

Large open-plan area

Kitchen

Dining and livingroom

The open-plan kitchen/dining/living area gives you a sense of the space and comfort on offer here. Rooflights bring in light, and the kitchen is fitted out with high-end units finished in a warm, elegant navy, finished off with sleek brass handles. Stone-effect worktops work in nicely with the wood, and the large island has wide stone tiles. There’s no shortage of storage and workspace here, and there’s also a utility area that can be concealed behind wooden doors.

As you ascend the custom-made oak stairs, you’ll see a detail of the original brick coach house wall, a superb feature that adds to the character of the house. There are three bedrooms upstairs: a big main suite overlooking the back garden, another large double facing out to the front and a single bedroom to the front that would make a perfect home office (you’re right across the narrow street from the Fitzwilliam Court office building, with all its hustle and bustle, which should help you get into work mode).

Main bedroom

Bedroom and office space

Bathroom

Outdoor area

Seated outdoor area

The main bedroom suite has a walk-in dressing area and a spacious en suite.

The main bathroom has a large double shower, and more of that fabulous exposed brickwork, which nicely works in with the subway tiling. The house is Ber exempt, but is well insulated and efficiently heated by an air-to-water system. The back garden is bordered by lovely old stone walls, and has a partially tiled patio area, along with evergreen box hedging, Buxus ball and red robin trees. The big houses of Leeson Street are overlooking, but there’s nothing to obstruct the sun coming in from the south, so you’ve got the ideal spot for entertaining on a summer’s day.

Number 65 Leeson Close is now on the market through Knight Frank, seeking €1.7 million.