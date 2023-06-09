What will €200,000 buy in Norway, Sweden, South Africa, New Zealand and Tipperary?

Ireland: Borrisokane

This 116sq m (1,249sq ft) four-bedroom cottage, a five-minute drive to the village of Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, is beautiful inside. Details such as a half door, a stove set in an old-style hearth and a simple all-white palette offer pared-back yet charming interiors. It is on a 0.35-hectare site with mature gardens and a detached shed, currently used as a games room.

Price €199,950

Agent realestatealliance.ie

NORWAY: DEGERNES

Norway: Degernes

This fisherman’s cottage is just 71sq m (764sq ft) but has a shared boat mooring on the water. The property, built in 2013, is on one level and has two bedrooms and a thatched roof. Its scenic location offers hiking trails in addition to water sports, fishing and swimming. It has a large, roofed log store and is well maintained.

READ MORE

Price 2.4m NOK/€203,104

Agent privatmegleren.no

NEW ZEALAND: QUEENSTOWN

New Zealand: Queenstown

This two-bedroom eco-friendly apartment in the secluded Sherwood Hotel – a hostelry that promotes sustainable practices and wellbeing. With views to the mountains and lake, the unit, which the new owner will have for 21 days of the year, is close enough to the central business district yet offers much seclusion.

Price $330,000NZD/€187,116

Agent sothebysrealty.com

SWEDEN: VARMLAND

Sweden: Varmland

Dating from 1809, this lovely five-bedroom house of 160sq m (1,722sq ft) sits on almost two acres. It is on the border between Norway and Sweden. Local facilities include a ski stadium, a golf course and an abundance of hiking trails, along with beaches and water-based activities. Gardens have old apple trees, a volleyball court, a large barn and a stable.

Price 2.4m NOK/€203.104

Agent finn.no

SOUTH AFRICA: WESTERN CAPE

South Africa: Western Cape

This three-bedroom house on a quarter of an acre extends to 314sq m (3,380sq ft) and is in the sought-after suburb of The Island in Sedgefield on the Garden Route. Each of the bedrooms has large picture windows with lovely views and natural light. Gardens have an irrigation system and parking for three cars.

Price 4.15m ZAR/€201.104

Agent sothebysrealty.com