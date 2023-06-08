What will €495,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

Country

Address: Greyfort, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Agent: Dougan FitzGerald

Lying on a 1.4-acre site of mature gardens with a wild and walled garden, this late Georgian, Ber-exempt house dates from the early 1840s. With four reception rooms and five bedrooms, it retains many of its period features such as hall tiling, parquet floors, fireplaces, sash windows and shutters.

While in need of some renovation, there is planning potential on the site, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

Plus: Lovely period home on a mature site

Minus: Building costs are high

20 Whitethorn Grove, Artane, Dublin 5: has private garden to the rear which has pedestrian access, and is not overlooked.

Town

Address: 20 Whitethorn Grove, Artane, Dublin 5

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Killester

This well-presented semi-detached three-bedroom house has been extended and measures 122sq m (1,313sq ft). It benefits from a private garden to the rear with pedestrian access, and is not overlooked. The property is convenient to Rockfield Park and Tennis Club, with schools, Artane Shopping Centre and recreational facilities close by.

Plus: In good order and in a convenient location

Minus: Ber of D1