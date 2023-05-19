Five homes on view this week in Dublin

25 Grange Crescent, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 76sq m (818sq ft). It is in good order, with a landscaped back garden overlooking a well-maintained tree-lined open space to the front and is in a quiet, convenient location. Ber B3

On View By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

46 Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€850,000, Beirne & Wise

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of 123sq m (1,324sq ft). The charming house, dating from the 1920s, has been remodelled and extended. The property has a secluded 75ft-long back garden. Ber D2

On View By appointment at beirnewise.ie

Courtyard 1, Adelaide Square, Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8

€680,000, Knight Frank

Two-bedroom duplex apartment of 104sq m (1,120sq ft). The property, which is a five-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green, has a private gym, a swimming pool, a 24-hour concierge and CCTV. Ber C3

On View By appointment at knightfrank.ie

15 Eden Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€595,000, DNG

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of 95sq m (1,022sq ft). The property was fully refurbished in 2022 – with a new kitchen, insulation and triple-glazed windows – and has a well-stocked garden with new decking to the rear. Ber B3

On View By appointment at dng.ie

37A Holly Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€950,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Detached double-fronted four-bedroom house of 162sq m (1,741sq ft). The property, constructed in 2006, had some refurbishments in 2021 and is a short walk from the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan. Ber B3

On View By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie