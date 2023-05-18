What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

Country
Address: Prospect House, Convent Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Agent: Kehoe & Associates
Perched on an elevated one-acre site with walled gardens in the centre of the town, this three-bay two-storey house dates from 1886. Overlooking the river Slaney and with Vinegar Hill as a backdrop, the 220sq m (2,368sq ft) house has five bedrooms and retains period details. Several outbuildings lie in a courtyard to the rear.
Plus: A substantial house on a large site three minutes’ walk from the town centre
Minus: The fifth bedroom is rather small
Town
Address: 9 Greendale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Agent: DNG
This 152sq m (1,636sq ft) property will need upgrading, but the attraction is a large corner site that benefits from a south-facing aspect to the rear. With vehicular access from the front – right through to the back garden – there is huge scope to extend (subject to planning permission) with a few options due to its layout and aspect.
Plus: Good location and great potential
Minus: The Ber of D will need addressing