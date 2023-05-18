What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

Country

Address: Prospect House, Convent Road, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Agent: Kehoe & Associates

Perched on an elevated one-acre site with walled gardens in the centre of the town, this three-bay two-storey house dates from 1886. Overlooking the river Slaney and with Vinegar Hill as a backdrop, the 220sq m (2,368sq ft) house has five bedrooms and retains period details. Several outbuildings lie in a courtyard to the rear.

Plus: A substantial house on a large site three minutes’ walk from the town centre

Minus: The fifth bedroom is rather small

Town

Address: 9 Greendale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

Agent: DNG

This 152sq m (1,636sq ft) property will need upgrading, but the attraction is a large corner site that benefits from a south-facing aspect to the rear. With vehicular access from the front – right through to the back garden – there is huge scope to extend (subject to planning permission) with a few options due to its layout and aspect.

Plus: Good location and great potential

Minus: The Ber of D will need addressing