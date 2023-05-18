Turnkey terrace on Reginald Street for €425,000

Address : 9 Reginald Street, South City Centre, Dublin 8 Price : €425,000 Agent : Felicity Fox Estate Agents

View this property on MyHome.ie

When the current owner of 9 Reginald Street reached her friend for lunch on George’s Street in 15 minutes after first viewing this property years ago, she knew the location was perfect for her. Although the two-bedroom redbrick terrace in Dublin 8 needed a lot of work to become habitable again, she took the plunge and set about a six-month renovation. She bought the property for €147,000 back in 2012, according to the Property Price Register.

The property, measuring 66sq m (710sq ft) with a D1 Ber, was rewired, replumbed and insulated, and new windows and doors were installed. The owner had the adjoining walls on the ground floor removed to create an open-plan flow of space, while retaining some of the period features such as the original fireplaces and wooden floors upstairs.

Years later, by then living in the house with her husband and a baby on the way, the owner made some more improvements during lockdown, primarily installing contemporary storage solutions and upgrading the rear courtyard.

You enter this terrace at a porch where you can hang your coat before arriving in the bright living/dining area. The living area is nestled to the front of the house, benefitting from the large sash window and decorative original fireplace, painted white.

READ MORE

Oak hardwood floors continue into the spacious dining area, which has a wall of exposed shelving and French doors out to the back courtyard. The staircase is also here, with useful drawer storage installed underneath.

Oak hardwood floors continue into the spacious dining area, which has a wall of exposed shelving.

The living area is nestled to the front of the house, benefitting from the large sash window and decorative original fireplace, painted white.

The kitchen faces out to the courtyard through double doors, creating an illusion of more space.

The narrow kitchen is to the back of the property, with white high-gloss units and recently upgraded white plywood counters and open shelving. The room faces out to the courtyard through double doors, creating an illusion of more space. The property’s limited outdoor footprint was also upgraded during the lockdown, where the owner had a raised decking area put in and added fencing to the top of the wall for privacy.

The main bedroom spans the front of the first floor, flooded with light from the two sash windows. In line with the rest of the house, the walls are painted a bright white, as is the period fireplace. The same can be said for the second smaller bedroom; currently used as a nursery, it would also make a decent single room, home office or dressingroom. A shower room completes the floor, with neutral tiling and a waterfall shower.

The main bedroom spans the front of the first floor, flooded with light from the two sash windows.

The second smaller bedroom, currently used as a nursery, would make a decent single room.

Courtyard out back.

As a family who travels a lot, they have always appreciated the calmness of Reginald Street when they arrived home, the owner says. It is in an area that enjoys the best of old and new Dublin, she says, with markets and pubs nearby as well as independent cafes and restaurants, while also being a 20-minute walk from Grafton Street. Now that the owners are moving abroad permanently, this turnkey city terrace is on the market through Felicity Fox Estate Agents, seeking €425,000.