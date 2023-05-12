Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Mayo and Cork

Shaundair, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.3 million, Lansdowne Partnership

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 257sq m (2,766sq ft). Standing on a half an acre, the site has development potential in the private back garden, subject to planning permission, and offers ample off-street parking. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

17 Ashwood Glade, Ballinrobe Road, Westport, Co Mayo

€265,000, Tuohy O’Toole

Three-bedroom duplex apartment extending to 89sq m (957sq ft). The unit, over two floors, is in a mature development with landscaped gardens and three acres of open space, and within walking distance of Westport town. Ber C1

On view By appointment at tot.ie

31 Llewellyn Close, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€495,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft). The property, which has a converted attic with a dormer window to the rear, is a short stroll from Marlay Park and a 20-minute walk from the Luas and Dundrum Town Centre. Ber E2

On view By appointment at dng.ie

21 Rutland Cottages, Dublin 1. Photograph: Tom Healy

€225,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

One-bedroom artisan cottage of 42sq m (452sq ft) in the heart of Georgian Dublin. It dates from the mid-1800s and has a mezzanine level with separate storage in the eaves. Ber F

On view By appointment at kbd.ie

Pine Vista, Gorteanish, Ahakista, west Cork

€450,000, Hodnett Forde

Three-bedroom bungalow of 175sq m (1,875sq ft). The property, which would benefit from some upgrading, has a spacious garage and lies on half an acre of mature gardens with a southerly aspect and has views of Kitchen Cove and the surrounding coastline. Ber D2

On view By appointment at hodnettforde.com