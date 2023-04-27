What will €295,000 buy in west Cork and Dublin?

Country

Address: Dunkelly West, Goleen, west Cork

Agent: James Lyons O’Keeffe (West Cork Property)

With stunning views of Dunmanus Bay, this three-bedroom traditional farmhouse has been upgraded over the years and is located near Barleycove and is a five-minute walk to the enchanting bathing spot of Canty’s Cove. A blend of old-world charm with a contemporary sunroom, it has a mature stocked garden amid the wilds of west Cork.

Plus: Location close to the sea in west Cork

Minus: Ber of F will need addressing

Town: 13 Beresford House, IFSC, Dublin 1

Town

Address: 13 Beresford House, IFSC, Dublin 1

Agent: Lansdowne Partnership

Located in the heart of the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC), this C3-rated one-bedroom first-floor apartment extends to 40sq m. It has the Luas at Mayor Square on its doorstep, and is a few minutes’ walk from Connolly Station and Busáras. The unit benefits from a west-facing balcony.

Plus: Highly accessible location

Minus: Service fees are €1,718.80 annually