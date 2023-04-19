How do I choose the best estate agent to sell my home?

I’m planning to sell my property in the near future. There are a number of estate agents in my area, none of whom are known to me, or for whom I have a recommendation. Can you please give me some pointers on how to choose between them – it’s likely to be based on more than their level of fees, I think.

Choosing an estate agent to sell your property is one of the most important decisions you have to make when it comes to putting your property on the market. While seeking advice from family or friends who have recently sold their property is a good starting point, there are other ways to conduct research in order to choose an estate agent that suits your needs. Here are some essential tips to consider:

Research local estate agents

Start by researching local estate agents online. Check their websites, social media pages and Google reviews to get an idea of their reputation and services.

Check credentials

Ensure the estate agent is licensed with the Property Services Regulatory Authority and registered with a professional body such as the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI). You can find a list of SCSI agents in your area on the SCSI website.

Review their experience

Find out how long the estate agent has been in business and their experience in selling properties.

Meet them

Schedule a meeting with the estate agent to discuss your requirements and evaluate their communication skills, professionalism and knowledge of the local market.

Check their marketing strategies

Find out how the estate agent plans to market your property. Will they use online listings, social media or print advertising? Will they hold open houses or private viewings?

Compare fees and services

Compare the fees and services offered by different estate agents in your area. Be sure to ask for a breakdown of all costs and understand what is included in the fee. Don’t necessarily go with the cheapest agent. If a more expensive agent secures an additional €5,000 for your property, it will make the additional €500 they charge in fees look insignificant. Above all, make sure you are comfortable with the agent that you pick as they will be guiding you through the entire process of selling your home.

Read the contract carefully

Before signing a contract, make sure that you understand all the terms and conditions and are happy with them. Seek legal advice if necessary.

Choosing an estate agent is an important decision and you are right to take some time to consider the merits of agents in your area. Selecting a reliable agent who possesses the requisite expertise is key but, most importantly, you want an agent you can trust.

Majella Galvin is an estate agent and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

