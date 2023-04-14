What will €300,000 buy in Bulgaria, France, Sweden, Spain and Connemara?

Ireland: Recess

Enjoying the beautiful rural setting of the Inagh Valley in Connemara, this three-bedroom cottage has views of the lake, woodlands and the Twelve Bens and Maamturks mountain ranges. Sitting on a 0.5-acre site and in good condition, the cottage has huge potential as there is a former cottage and shed on the site, which could be transformed into an idyllic rural retreat. Price: €300,000. Agent: mattosullivan.com

This two-bedroom apartment lies in a newly constructed building on the east side of Cherni Vrah Boulevard, adjacent to Paradise Mall. With state-of-the-art materials, the building has 10 elevators, underground parking, 24-hour security, a restaurant, cafe and concierge. Price: €301,761. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Dating from 1970, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 39sq m (420sq ft). Located on the foot of the slopes, it is close to all amenities and the sports centre of Les Menuires is a 10-minute walk away. With two rooms, the unit has a southwest-facing balcony, a cellar and a ski locker. Price: €305,000. Agent: cimalpes.com

Originally dating from 1917 and fully refurbished in 2019, this four-bedroom house lies on a farm holding of 25 acres. Located close to the Bada river, with trout and crayfish, the house has an outdoor kitchen with seating for 20, and is located close to the sea, a ski resort and hiking terrains. Price: 3.3 million SEK/€289,750. Agent: finn.no

Located in Los Arenales del Sol, this apartment has three bedrooms (one of which is en suite), an open-plan kitchen and dining/living area. There is a 17sq m (183sq ft) terrace and communal facilities include two swimming pools, a gym and children’s play area. The local beach has a blue flag and is one of the most popular in Costa Blanca for sports and nautical activities. Price: £271,802/€309,617. Agent: spotblue.co.uk