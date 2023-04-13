What will €795,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country

Address: Park Lodge, Water Street, Waterford

Agent: Remax

This substantial landmark Ber-exempt building sits on an elevated 0.3 acre site overlooking the People’s Park. With four reception rooms and five bedrooms, the 400 sq m (4,305 sq ft) property has canted bay windows, original architectural details and a number of outbuildings and workshops. Gardens are delightful with a mature courtyard, pond and lawns.

Plus: Lovely period pile and garden

READ MORE

Minus: Kitchen and carpets need updating

Town

1 Willowbank Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Address: 1 Willowbank Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent: DNG

While in need of modernisation, this four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 135 sq m (1,453 sq ft) benefits from mature gardens that sit on a large corner site. Located 2.5km from Rathfarnham Village, the property, which is close to numerous amenities, has good-sized side and back gardens and a 40 sq m workshop that could be transformed into a home office.

Plus: Large corner site offers potential

Minus: E1 Ber will require addressing