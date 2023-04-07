What will €415,000 buy in Ireland, Alaska, France, Spain and Switzerland?

With four bedrooms and a sunny conservatory, this property sits on a generous half-acre site close to the greenway outside Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Ireland: Waterford

Despite appearing like a small cottage, this whitewashed house dating from 1890 has been extended and upgraded over the years and now extends to 251sq m (2,700sq ft). With four bedrooms and a sunny conservatory, the property sits on a generous half-acre site close to the greenway outside Dungarvan. Price: €415,000. Agent: radleyauctioneers.com

United States: Alaska

Alaska: This hangar home has one bedroom and two bathrooms, kitchen, pantry and laundry and large workspace.

With an address at the North Pole, this hangar home dating from 2003 has one bedroom and two bathrooms and benefits from radiant floor heating throughout. A kitchen, pantry and laundry room sit adjacent to the large workspace that can easily house aircraft, vehicles, snow mobiles and toys. Price: $449,000/€412,473. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France: Dordogne

Dordogne: This six-bedroom Perigord stone house has been fully renovated, and has a large swimming pool, garage, workshop and greenhouse.

Located 10 minutes from the centre of Sarlat, this six-bedroom Perigord stone house has been fully renovated. Extending to 202sq m (2,174sq ft), the property also has a large swimming pool, garage, workshop and greenhouse. Interiors are lovely with exposed stone walls, overhead beams and barn-style outdoor dining area. Price: €425,000. Agent: healeyfox.com

Spain: Cran Canaria

Gran Canaria: Two-bedroom penthouse apartment is located in a modern hotel complex in Mogan.

Dating from 2013 and fully renovated in 2022, this two-bedroom 72sq m (775sq ft) penthouse apartment is located in a modern hotel complex in Mogan. Communal facilities include a rooftop pool, bar and terrace, and a lift in the hotel gives direct access to the beach below. The unit has stunning views of the sea and sunsets. Price: €395,000. Agent: finn.no

READ MORE

Switzerland: Montreux

Switzerland: About 10 minutes’ drive from Montreux, with views of the lake and surrounding mountains, this apartment has a small terrace.

Located in the hamlet of Sonzier, about 10 minutes’ drive from Montreux, this one-bedroom apartment lies in a small group of six units. With views of the lake and surrounding mountains, the apartment extends to 40sq m (431sq ft) and has a small terrace. Price: 420,000CHF/€422,430. Agent: sothebysrealty.com