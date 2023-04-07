What will €415,000 buy in Ireland, Alaska, France, Spain and Switzerland?

Ireland: Waterford
Despite appearing like a small cottage, this whitewashed house dating from 1890 has been extended and upgraded over the years and now extends to 251sq m (2,700sq ft). With four bedrooms and a sunny conservatory, the property sits on a generous half-acre site close to the greenway outside Dungarvan. Price: €415,000. Agent: radleyauctioneers.com
United States: Alaska
With an address at the North Pole, this hangar home dating from 2003 has one bedroom and two bathrooms and benefits from radiant floor heating throughout. A kitchen, pantry and laundry room sit adjacent to the large workspace that can easily house aircraft, vehicles, snow mobiles and toys. Price: $449,000/€412,473. Agent: sothebysrealty.com
France: Dordogne
Located 10 minutes from the centre of Sarlat, this six-bedroom Perigord stone house has been fully renovated. Extending to 202sq m (2,174sq ft), the property also has a large swimming pool, garage, workshop and greenhouse. Interiors are lovely with exposed stone walls, overhead beams and barn-style outdoor dining area. Price: €425,000. Agent: healeyfox.com
Spain: Cran Canaria
Dating from 2013 and fully renovated in 2022, this two-bedroom 72sq m (775sq ft) penthouse apartment is located in a modern hotel complex in Mogan. Communal facilities include a rooftop pool, bar and terrace, and a lift in the hotel gives direct access to the beach below. The unit has stunning views of the sea and sunsets. Price: €395,000. Agent: finn.no
Switzerland: Montreux
Located in the hamlet of Sonzier, about 10 minutes’ drive from Montreux, this one-bedroom apartment lies in a small group of six units. With views of the lake and surrounding mountains, the apartment extends to 40sq m (431sq ft) and has a small terrace. Price: 420,000CHF/€422,430. Agent: sothebysrealty.com