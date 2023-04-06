Five homes on view this week in Dublin

This Rathfarnham home has planning permission to extend

2 Owendore Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€850,000, DNG

This four-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). With views to Rathfarnham village and castle, the property, which is located off Butterfield Crescent, has full planning permission to add a 93sq m extension to the rear. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

This Terenure property is close to amenities, including schools and clubs

44 Wainsfort Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€725,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semidetached house extends to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). Located on a sought-after road, close to a host of amenities, schools and clubs, the property, which has off-street parking, has potential to extend in the large back garden, subject to planning permission. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

READ MORE

This Weavers Hall apartment has a secure designated car parking space

27 Weavers Hall, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

€435,000, Lynam Auctioneers & Estate Agents

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 87sq m (936sq ft). In good order, the well-lit property, which has timber flooring throughout, has been owner occupied and has a secure designated car parking space. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie

This three-bed home is just a five-minute walk to Santry Park

16 Northwood Green, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 125sq m (1,345sq ft). Constructed in 2018, the property, which is a five-minute walk to Santry Park, is in good order with lots of storage, high ceilings and a storage shed in the garden. Ber A3

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

This Glenageary home has a 92ft-long back garden

79 Silchester Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€950,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-bedroom semidetached house extends to 134sq m (1,442sq ft). The property, located in a popular development close to all amenities, has a 92ft-long back garden with a south-facing aspect, so has space to extend subject to planning permission. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at lisney.com