Five homes on view this week in Dublin

28 Cremorne, Knocklyon, Dublin 16: Dating from 1977, the property has an east-facing garden that offers potential to extend.

28 Cremorne, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€695,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). Located in a mature family-orientated development, the property, dating from 1977, has an east-facing garden that offers potential to extend and a garage that could be converted – subject to planning. Ber G

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

No 15 Proby Park, Barnhill Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin: Constructed in 1990s and located close to the village of Dalkey.

15 Proby Park, Barnhill Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€650,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 103sq m (1,109sq ft). Constructed in the early 1990s and located close to the heritage village of Dalkey, the townhouse has a low-maintenance west-facing back garden extending to 11m in length, and parking for two cars out front. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

No 3 Sefton, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin: Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of just nine homes.

3 Sefton, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€945,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 170sq m (1,830sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of just nine homes, it has bespoke joinery and a third reception room now laid out as a home office, overlooking the front garden. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

No 29 Coolkill, Sandyford, Dublin 18: The house occupies a corner site so there is potential for further development.

29 Coolkill, Sandyford, Dublin 18

€895,000, Mark Kelly & Associates

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). Located in a well-established estate, the house occupies a corner site so there is potential for further development – subject to planning. It benefits from a south-facing aspect and has a block-built garage. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at mkproperty.ie

No 3 Palmerstown Hall, Dominick Street Upper, Dublin 7: unit has a south-facing aspect and a communal roof terrace.

3 Palmerstown Hall, Dominick Street Upper, Dublin 7

€230,000, Sherry FitzGerald

One-bedroom apartment extending to 38sq m (409sq ft). Located on the ground floor, the unit has a south-facing aspect and a communal roof terrace within a secure contemporary development. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie